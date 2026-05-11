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Urvil Patel grabs Virat Kohli’s attention; MS Dhoni the first person he’ll say ‘thank you’ to

Urvil Patel's innings captured the attention of the one and only Virat Kohli, while MS Dhoni too had a role to play.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 11:56 am IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Urvil Patel had an evening to remember on Sunday. In the three games before facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 27-year-old was getting starts with scores of 24 against Mumbai Indians and 17 against Delhi Capitals, but finally utilised them brilliantly against Lucknow Super Giants, registering the joint-fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the process, Urvil became the first batsman ever to smash six sixes in eight balls, rewriting the history books and providing the Chennai Super Kings with some blazing tempo in pursuit of 204 runs.

Virat Kohli was seen watching Urvil Patel's knock(PTI)

By the time he got out after scoring 65 off 23 balls, Urvil had already won plenty of fans over, but one individual he would be glad followed his knock was Virat Kohli. The RCB talisman, in Raipur, was warming up for his match against the Mumbai Indians, and was captivated by Urvil’s knock. As the TV aired the game live, Kohli, passing by, stopped and watched Urvil as he went about his business.

Also Read: Urvil Patel turned INR 1 crore into INR 119 crore in just 23 balls as CSK found IPL's wildest profit machine

Urvil received a heads-up from his captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, that the pitch is good to bat on, and although it was a little on the lower side, the moment the batter connected the first one for six, he knew he was going to have a blast. Urvil smashed five sixes in a row, but missed the sixth, and while he was a little upset that he missed emulating Riyan Parag’s feat, smashing eight sixes in 23 balls is no mere feat even in a high-scoring season as this.

“When I hit the fourth six, I thought that I could go six out of six. But when the sixth went for a four, I was a little unhappy because I tried to hit it hard. But at the end of the day, I felt good that this time I wanted to hit where the ball was. I didn’t think that I had to hit all the balls for a six. It’s very difficult to hit a six on every ball at this level,” Urvil added.

 
Urvil Patel virat kohli ms dhoni ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Urvil Patel grabs Virat Kohli’s attention; MS Dhoni the first person he’ll say ‘thank you’ to
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