Urvil Patel turned INR 1 crore into INR 119 crore in just 23 balls as CSK found IPL's wildest profit machine

Chennai Super Kings were staring at a 204-run chase against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk, with Josh Inglis’ 85 off 33 having pushed the visitors to a total strong enough to stretch any side. CSK needed a violent start, clean execution and one batter capable of making the asking rate collapse early. Urvil Patel celebrates his half-century during the IPL 2026 match against LSG. (ANI Pic Service)

Urvil Patel gave them that rupture. His 65 off 23 balls, loaded with eight sixes and two fours, turned the chase before Lucknow could settle into their defence. CSK were 45/1 when he walked in after 3.4 overs. By the time he was dismissed in the 10th over, they were 126/2 and needed only 78 off 64 balls. A chase of 204 had been dragged into manageable territory before the match reached its halfway point.

The INR 1 crore question If someone had invested INR1 crore on Urvil Patel for that innings at the same return rate as CSK’s match-cost ledger, the return would have been about INR 119 crore. The net profit would have been about INR118 crore.

That is the scale of his innings in our monetary model.

Urvil’s match cost for the night was only INR 4.29 lakh. His performance value came to INR 5.12 crore. His net profit stood at INR 5.07 crore. Scale that same return to an INR1 crore investment, and the output becomes almost unreal.

Every INR 1 spent on Urvil for the night returned around INR 119 in cricketing value.

Every INR 1 crore became INR 119 crore.

Every ball he faced generated roughly INR 22 lakh in net profit.

A full over of Urvil batting at that rate was worth about INR 1.32 crore in net profit. His entire season price is INR 30 lakh. His net profit from this one innings was nearly 17 times his full-season price.

That is the real monetary story. CSK did not only get a high-impact innings from a low-cost player. They got a freak return event, the kind of value spike that makes an INR 30 lakh squad asset the most profitable player in the match.

Why the value exploded Urvil’s return became so large because three factors collided: his low cost, the size of his impact, and the timing of his assault.

The low cost created the multiplier. The innings created the value. The chase situation gave the value its weight.

He did not arrive after the game had softened. CSK still needed 159 off 98 balls when he began. The chase was alive, demanding, and open to pressure. Urvil attacked the phase where Lucknow could have built control. His first nine scoring balls produced 42 runs. CSK finished the powerplay at 97/1.

That burst changed the financial reading of the innings. Runs in a chase carry a greater model value when they reduce pressure, break the required rate, and protect the middle order from a difficult equation. Urvil’s sixes were not decorative damage. They were built for financial destruction.

Spread across his eight sixes, his net profit works out to roughly INR 63 lakh per six. That is not a literal six-by-six valuation because the model also weighs match situation, strike rate, innings phase, role difficulty and fielding contribution. It still gives the correct scale of what his innings did to the balance sheet.

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CSK’s best investment of the night The beauty of this story lies in the difference between cost and output. A high-priced player needs a massive contribution just to clear his match cost. Urvil started from a much smaller base. Once he produced 65 off 23 in a 204 chase, the profit figure exploded.

His INR 4.29 lakh match cost became INR 5.12 crore in model value.

His INR 5.07 crore net profit made him CSK’s most efficient money performer of the match.

His 23 balls produced nearly INR 22 lakh profit per delivery.

His one innings delivered almost 17 times his season price in profit. Overall, one can say: Urvil Patel turned INR 1 crore into INR 119 crore in just 23 balls.

That is the headline value of the knock. An impactful cameo became a massive financial event. A low-cost player produced a high-end return. CSK’s chase had many cricketing layers, but the money table had one clear face at the top. Urvil Patel owned the night’s balance sheet.

Method note This valuation is based on a cricket impact model designed exclusively by the author. The model assesses a player’s match contribution across batting, bowling, fielding, match situation, phase pressure, and role difficulty, then converts that impact into a rupee value using the player’s auction price and expected season usage.

For Urvil Patel, the model used his dynamic match cost of INR 4.29 lakh against his generated match value of INR 5.12 crore. That produced a net profit of INR 5.07 crore and a return of roughly 119x on match cost.

The INR 1 crore into INR 119 crore comparison is a scaled illustration of the same return rate. It is not a salary figure or an official IPL metric. It is a model-based estimate that shows how much value a player produced relative to his cost in that match.