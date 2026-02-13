USA vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: USA chase first points in World Cup; Netherlands strive for momentum
USA vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Chepauk gets its World Cup groove tonight as USA and Netherlands collied in Match 21 of T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It is expected to be a evening where a tacky surface can turn 160-180 into a winning score and one misread over can turn a chase into quicksand....Read More
USA arrive bruised but not broken: they pushed India hard in Mumbai before being outclassed by Pakistan in Colombo, so the margin for error is basically gone. The Netherlands, meanwhile, come in with momentum after beating Namibia by seven wickets, powered by Bas de Leede's all-round punch. Win here and the group opens up; lose and you are more or less out of the race.
Expect spin to have a say, fielding to matter, and late innings composure to decide who walks out lighter. For the USA, it is about turning those early-tournament flashes into a full 40-over story - getting through the powerplay without panic and keeping wickets for the final surge. For the Dutch, it is about making Chepauk a chessboard: squeeze with spin, and let their depth do the talking. Under Chennai lights, nothing can be given away.
USA: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.
USA vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: Bas de Leede has been Netherlands' engine room: a match winning 72* off 48 in the chase vs Namibia, plus 2/20 with the ball and he also made 30 off 25 vs Pakistan. Scott Edwards has already anchored under pressure with 37 off 29 in the opener. With the ball, Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt look like the control points on a Chennai surface that can reward discipline.
USA vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: If USA are going to crack this game, the runs are basically coming from the middle. Shubham Ranjane has been the standout for them. With the ball, Shadley van Schalkwyk has been a cheat code with eight wickets in two matches conceding only 50 runs at an economy of just over 6 runs per over.
USA vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: For USA, it is basically survival night: win and they finally get on the board, stay alive, and set up a straight shootout with Namibia on February 15 for a late qualification push. Lose in Chennai and they are almost certainly done - three games zero wins and only match left means the beast they can finish is with two points. For the Netherlands, a win takes them to 4 points and puts one foot in the Super Eight door; a loss leaves theme stuck on 2 with only the India game left - that is a nasty equation.
USA vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: Netherlands opened their campaign with a nervy near-upset that still ended in a pain - they pushed Pakistan deep in the tournament opener in Colombo but lost by three wickets with 3 balls left. They corrected fast in their second outing, chasing down Namibia to win by wickets in Delhi, with Bas de Leed starring in the middle overs to keep the chase under control.
USA vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score: USA's first two outing have been a familiar T20 tease: competitive for long stretches, then slipping when the match demanded a calm head. Against India at Wankhede, they restricted the damage but fell short in pursuit, finising on 132/8 while chasing 162. Versus Pakistan in Colombo - target ballooned again - 191 - and USA's reply never quite found the rhythm and momentum. The effort's been there; the finishing hasn't.
Hello and welcome to our live build-up from Chennai, where USA and the Netherlands step into one of those classing Chepauk evenings - slow deck, big boundaries, and every false shot feeling like a confession. For USA, it is a chance to turn fight into points and stop the group from slipping away; for the Dutch, it is about riding momentum and letting their all-round depth do the bullying.