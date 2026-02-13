USA vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: USA chase first points in World Cup; Netherlands strive for momentum

Live

USA vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: USA take on the Netherlands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

USA vs NED T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Chepauk gets its World Cup groove tonight as USA and Netherlands collied in Match 21 of T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It is expected to be a evening where a tacky surface can turn 160-180 into a winning score and one misread over can turn a chase into quicksand. USA arrive bruised but not broken: they pushed India hard in Mumbai before being outclassed by Pakistan in Colombo, so the margin for error is basically gone. The Netherlands, meanwhile, come in with momentum after beating Namibia by seven wickets, powered by Bas de Leede's all-round punch. Win here and the group opens up; lose and you are more or less out of the race. Expect spin to have a say, fielding to matter, and late innings composure to decide who walks out lighter. For the USA, it is about turning those early-tournament flashes into a full 40-over story - getting through the powerplay without panic and keeping wickets for the final surge. For the Dutch, it is about making Chepauk a chessboard: squeeze with spin, and let their depth do the talking. Under Chennai lights, nothing can be given away. Squads - USA: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane. Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.

