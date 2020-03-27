e-paper
Home / Cricket / Using this time to reflect on truly important things: ‘Gardener’ Jasprit Bumrah

Using this time to reflect on truly important things: ‘Gardener’ Jasprit Bumrah

"Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way," Bumrah said in a tweet with photos of him watering plants at home.

cricket Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ahmedabad
Jasprit Bumrah.
Jasprit Bumrah.(Instagram/Jasprit Bumrah)
         

The nationwide lockdown has brought the gardener out in India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who on Friday shared photos of his time with plants. Bumrah said he is using this off time to reflect on aspects of my life that are truly important. “Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way,” Bumrah said in a tweet with photos of him watering plants at home.

Bumrah was part of India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa which got postponed due to the deadly virus spreading its wings in India. Among other Indian cricketers, Test opener Mayank Agarwal shared a photo on Instagram where he is seen playing cards with his family.

Also read: ‘Was not at my best’ - Rohit Sharma recalls ‘saddest moment’ of his career

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a funny video, shaking a leg with his father while others like wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant went through fitness drills.

Pacer Ishant Sharma shared old photos with his wife while former India captain Anil Kumble brought out the photographer in him to the fore by sharing pictures he has clicked.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward and decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to join hands with the Indian government in helping fight the battle against the coronavirus outbreak that has seen the world come to a standstill.

