'Usko pata hoga, usko vaapis jaana hai': Ex-Pakistan star takes huge dig at Rohit on 'hoga na' reply over IND-PAK final

Team India was knocked out of the 2022 Asia Cup on Wednesday, having faced successive defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. While India needed Afghanistan and Sri Lanka to win their remaining matches of the Super 4, their hopes ended with the Mohammad Nabi-led side facing a close one-wicket loss to Pakistan on Wednesday. In an electrifying encounter in Sharjah, Pakistan chased down a 130-run target after Naseem Shah smashed a six to finish the run-chase in the final over.

After India had faced a loss to Sri Lanka in their second game, captain Rohit Sharma had attended the press conference where he provided key insights to some of the debatable playing XI decisions across both games in the Super 4 stage. He was also told by one of the reporters in the presser that India's loss meant their won't be another match against Pakistan in the final, to which Rohit hilariously replied, “Hoga na, kyun tension le rahe ho.”

While the Indian captain might have made the statement in jest, former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht didn't miss the opportunity to pass a dig at Rohit. After Pakistan's thrilling win over Afghanistan which resulted in India being knocked out of the Asia Cup, the country's news channel GEO Super played a clip of Rohit's reply on the India-Pakistan final question.

While fellow expert and Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq empathised with Rohit, stating that he might have been overwhelmed with the result, Bakht said, “Usko vaapis bhi jaana hai, usko pata hoga (He knew he will have to go back to India).”

Inzamam, meanwhile, said, “As a sportsman, I can understand what he might have been going through. What more he could have said there? It was a difficult time for him. They lost two close games.”

Team India will play their final game of the Asia Cup on Thursday night when the side takes on Afghanistan in Dubai.

