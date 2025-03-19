Usman Khawaja accused of faking injury to attend F1 race; Queensland's explosive claim as CA put 'under the pump'

Australia batter Usman Khawaja found himself in hot water as he was accused of faking injury after being spotted in Melbourne attending the Australian Grand Prix on the weekend. Khawaja had missed Queensland's Sheffield Shield fixture against South Australia, reportedly due to a hamstring injury. However, Queensland denied any injury claim in an explosive revelation. Australia's Usman Khawaja skipped Sheffield Shield tie to attend F1 race(AP)

The 38-year-old, who had informed Queensland that he would only play one of the two remaining games after returning from the tour of Sri Lanka, decided to withdraw from the important game against South Australia this week. While a report in Yahoo Sport Australia said that Queensland officials revealed Khawaja opted out of the game as he did not want to take the place of the batter who played the entire season, he has also been carrying a hamstring niggle. The report also added Khawaja was keen to spend more time with his family during Ramadan and that fasting during the hot Adelaide weather would have been difficult for him.

However, the Australia opener found himself amid controversy after being spotted in Melbourne with his wife, attending the Australian Grand Prix while Queensland was playing their match against South Australia. Moreover, Queensland’s Head of Elite Cricket, Joe Dawes, denied the injury claim.

Speaking to News Corp, Dawes said: “Our medical staff said all the way through he has been available for selection. That is my understanding from Cricket Australia staff as well. No hamstring issues as far as we are concerned. I go off our medical staff and there is no reason why he could not have played the last game. It’s just disappointing he didn’t play a game for Queensland when he had an opportunity to."

“I have got a bunch of blokes here that all want to play. I think we are disappointed he did not play the game against South Australia. That’s the decision he made and he has communicated some of the reasons for that in the public. Hopefully he will make that decision to make himself available (for the final) for next week and we will make that decision on Friday.” Dawes added.

'Cricket Australia should feel a little under the pump'

The draw against South Australia was enough for Queensland to qualify for the final and Khawaja made himself available for the match. However, Dawes has yet to confirm if he would be picked in the playing XI for the match slated to being on March 26 in Karen Rolton Oval.

“I’m glad I didn’t have my television on (to see him at the F1),” Queensland Cricket Deputy Chair Ian Healy said on SENQ. “Cricket Australia should feel a little under the pump with this, I spoke with them, and they weren’t aware of Queensland’s concerns with him not playing for Queensland, they wish we would have rung them earlier."