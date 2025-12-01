Usman Khawaja pushes through pain at Gabba nets as Australia delay call on his availability for 2nd Ashes Test

Usman Khawaja has taken an important step towards playing the day-night Ashes Test at the Gabba, but Australia are still waiting to see whether their veteran opener’s back will hold up to the full demands of a five-day match. The 38-year-old, who did not bat in the fourth innings of the Perth Test due to back spasms, returned to the nets in Brisbane with a cautious but promising training hit. Usman Khawaja walks off the field after his dismissal on day 1 of the first Ashes Test.(AFP)

Australia’s management, however, is in no rush to declare him fit. They are expected to push the final call closer to the second Test, weighing sentiment and experience against cold, hard fitness realities in a pivotal game of the series.

Light session, big decision

As reported by cricket.com.au, Usman Khawaja went through a series of running drills on the Gabba outfield before heading into the nets for a pink-ball session. He built up gradually, starting with controlled movement and then stretching himself over multiple 40-metre run-throughs and lateral shuttles designed to test his back under match-style strain.

In the nets, Khawaja batted for around half an hour, facing throwdowns from batting coach Michael di Venuto on two practice strips that offered variable bounce. He looked increasingly fluent as the session progressed, especially on the pull shot, even if there were the odd grimaces after more expansive strokes. At one stage, the team doctor Leigh Golding appeared to gesture he had done enough, but Khawaja carried on for another 10 minutes - a small but telling sign of how badly he wants to be out there for a potential farewell Ashes at home.

Teammate Marnus Labuschagne underlined just how much weight Khawaja carried at the top of the order. “Usman’s a high-quality player. You look at his record and what he’s done for Australian cricket, especially since he’s come back - he’s been super consistent and really the rock at the top there,” Labuschagne told the reporters before training. “But I’m not a selector and whatever happens is all up to people above my pay grade and what they think is the best way for us to win the game and win this series,” Labuschagne further added.

With Beau Webster and Josh Inglis waiting in the wings as batting cover, Australia do have alternatives. But with a pink ball under lights at the Gabba and an Ashes on the line, they will give their “rock at the top” every possible chance to pull up well and walk out first on Wednesday.