‘That makes a lot of sense’: Usman Khawaja vents out in angry tweet after ICC docks Australia's WTC points

The Ashes 2023 witnessed an epic fight between traditional rivals England and Australia as both the sides finished on level terms after a grueling five-match series. It was visitors Australia, who kicked-off the proceedings on a winning note and then went to extend their lead to 2-0 after the end of first two matches. However, England produced a superb comeback and won the third and the final Test to wrap the series on a positive note.

Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne walk off the field(Reuters)

Days after the conclusion of the series, the two teams were hit by a major setback as ICC in an official release announced that it has docked WTC points from both sides for maintaining slow over-rate.

"Under the revised regulations, they were fined five per cent of their match fee and one WTC point for every over short," the ICC said in the release.

It mentioned that 10 points were docked from Australia for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth Test in Manchester, which ended in a draw after rains washed out the final two days of the contest.

England, on the other hand, had a bigger loss as 19 points were deducted from them for falling behind in the over-rate in almost all the matches, except for the third one played at Headingley, Leeds.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja, who finished as the leading scorer in the series, was not pleased with the latest sanctions and mocked the decision, arguing that it didn't make any sense. The left-handed batter took to Twitter to express his views, and wrote: “Don't even get the chance to bowl in the second innings at Manchester due to 2 days of rain and @ICC still issue fines and take 10 WTC points of us for slow over rates! That makes a lot of sense..”

If we look at the fourth Ashes Test, Australia bowled a total of 107.4 overs in the first innings and the Aussie attack didn't get a chance to roll their arms for the second time as rain interrupted the proceedings in patches on Day 4 of the Test. England, who had taken a first innings lead of 275 runs and then reduced Australia to 214/5 in the second innings, were sniffing a victory but rain didn't allow a single delivery to be bowled in the final day, forcing the match into a draw.

Pakistan are currently placed at the top spot in the WTC points table following their 2-0 away win against Sri Lanka with 24 points, followed by India at second with 16 points. Australia, the winners of the last WTC cycle, and England are at third and fourth, respectively.

