Usman Tariq claps back at Cameron Green after action jibe in Australia’s Lahore humiliation

Tariq took to Instagram on Sunday to post a video of an upset child, a clear allusion to Green’s reaction after he miscued a fuller delivery from the spinner and seemingly accused him of chucking. The post was captioned “After getting out” with a laughing emoji.

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq hit back at Australia all-rounder Cameron Green after the latter appeared to mock him following his dismissal in the second T20I of the series in Lahore. Chasing 199, Australia were bundled out for just 108 in 15.4 overs as Pakistan sealed a thumping 90-run win to clinch the series.

Green was visibly unhappy with the dismissal and, on his way back to the dugout at the Gaddafi Stadium, mimicked Tariq’s unusual bowling action.

This is not the first time suspicions have been raised over Tariq’s bowling action, though the ICC has cleared him on two occasions.

“I do have two elbows in my arm. My arm bends naturally,” Tariq had said in an earlier interview with MYK Sports. “I have got this tested and cleared. Everyone feels I bend my arm and all that. My bent arm is a biological issue.”

Green’s act came amid Australia’s struggles against spin, which were laid bare in the first two matches of the series. Spin accounted for all 10 wickets in the second T20I on Saturday, despite Australia fielding a stronger side after losing the opener by 19 runs. Leg-spinners Abrar Ahmed (3/14) and Shadab Khan (3/26) were the pick of the bowlers, troubling the visitors with their googlies and leg-breaks.

With the win in Lahore, Pakistan clinched their first T20I series against Australia since 2018.

The final T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to make an official announcement regarding Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup, the team is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka next week.