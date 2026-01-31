'Deal with it': Cameron Green lambasted on live TV after he makes chucking gesture for Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq

"Well, you have to got to deal with it. It's as simple as that. That is the wrong way of looking at things," Raja said on air while talking about Green's antics.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, and fans started to come up with their own theories, saying Green was clearly accusing Tariq of chucking. However, former Pakistan batter Ramiz Raja was not pleased with the Australian's antics, saying players need to deal with what is in front of them rather than complain.

The second T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium saw a major controversy erupt after Cameron Green seemingly made the chucking gesture after being dismissed by spinner Usman Tariq . Green, 26, who was going strong in Australia's reply to the chase of 199, was caught off guard by the 30-year-old spinner, sending him back to the dugout. It was then that the broadcast cameras picked up the tall all-rounder seemingly mimicking the action of Tariq.

Speaking of Green's dismissal, Tariq set him up beautifully. The spinner paused for a brief while before bowling a fullish ball with a low release action. The batter shaped up to go over extra cover/mid-off, but he only managed to slice the ball up in the air off the outer edge. Shadab Khan had no difficulty in completing the simple catch.

This was not the first time that Tariq's action had come under scrutiny, as he had previously faced questions in the ninth and tenth editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He then underwent testing on both occasions, where he received the necessary clearance.

Pakistan shaping up well ahead of T20 World Cup Pakistan's preparation for the T20 World Cup is going really well, with the Salman Ali Agha-led team winning the second T20I against Australia by 90 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Skipper Agha played a knock of 76 runs to help the hosts post 198 runs on the board. Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan then returned with three wickets each as Australia were bowled out for 108.

Pakistan and Australia will play the third and final T20I on Sunday, February 1. Pakistan will then begin the T20 World Cup campaign on February 7 against the Netherlands in Colombo.