USPL season 3 kicks off with grand opening ceremony at Broward County Cricket Stadium

Florida [USA], : The United States Premier League Season 3 began with a spectacular opening ceremony at Broward County Stadium, Florida, blending the spirit of cricket and community. The event set the stage for what promises to be a thrilling season of cricket.

The ceremony commenced with a heartwarming gesture as players from all six franchises - Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboy - walked onto the field, each accompanied by a young child. This symbolic moment emphasized the league's commitment to inspiring the next generation of cricket enthusiasts.

The USA national anthem followed, evoking pride and unity among the attendees. Captains and franchise owners then shared their thoughts on the league, expressing their excitement and aspirations for Season 3.

Special guest Mayor Denise Grant addressed the gathering along with Mayor Grant, Commissioners John Hodgson, Richard Campbell, and Ray Martin of the City of Lauderhill and other dignitaries who spoke warmly about how the game of cricket is growing in the USA and their interest in taking the game to the next level.

US Premier League Founder and Chairman Jaideep Singh and USPL Founder and President Sandeep Singh both shared their journey of the league and their vision ahead. Jaideep Singh expressed his excitement as quoted by a USPL press release, "US Premier League has gradually over the last two years built its foothold in the US and around the world, Matches are being broadcast over 15 different TV and Streaming platforms to 15 countries to all corners of the globe. League is moving ahead to achieve its Vision to be a global sports media brand."

The opening match of USPL season 3 on Friday will see Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles locking horns with each other. The second match of the day will witness an intense battle between the Maryland Mavericks and the Atlanta Blackcaps.

League will feature triple and double headers matchups, giving fans plenty of opportunities to witness action-packed cricket, with the semi-finals, and the grand finale scheduled between 29th Dec to 1st Jan.

