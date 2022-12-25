'Uss time main ice bath le raha tha': Siraj's hilarious reply to reporter's query on Kohli incident on Day 3 - Watch

Day 3 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka saw a drama-filled final session. Amid Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz running through the India top-order in the second and final Test match, Virat Kohli had a heated exchange with the Bangladesh players after they celebrated in his face. The former India captain was left furious and reporters were curious to know what had actually unfolded in the middle. And India pacer Mohammed Siraj had the most hilarious reply to the query on the incident.

It happened in the penultimate ball of the 20th over. After observing at Kohli's strategy of lunging forward to defend the spin deliveries, Mehidy got one to land on good length. Kohli stuck to his strategy and the ball hit the bat and popped lowly towards short leg, but fielder Mominul was alert enough to complete the dismissal, showing superb reflexes.

Kohli was left in disbelief at his dismissal for just one run after facing 22 deliveries. But what left him furious was the celebration of Bangladesh players, particularly Taijul Islam. He stood there again, this time giving a stare back at the home team before captain Shakib Al Hasan stepped in.

Despite the episode, cameras failed to capture the exact moment that sparked Kohli's furious reaction and hence when Siraj had taken the press conference at the end of Day 3, a reporter asked him about the incident.

He replied saying, "To be honest, uss time mein ice bath le raha tha. I swear mujhe nehi pata kya huya tha uss time (I was taking an ice bath at that moment. So I did not see what happened then).

Talking about the match, India were reduced to 45 for four with Mehidy picking three of those wickets. The tourists need 100 runs more but Siraj feels there is nothing to worry about as one set batter can take the team to victory on Sunday.

"I feel, we shouldn't think too much now because we have lost just four wickets. We need around 80 (100) or so. We need just one batter to get set, Axar is showing right intent," Siraj said. "Yes, we lost two wickets extra but Axar is set, he is showing good intent. We also have Rishabh (Pant) and Shreyas (Iyer) after that, so we shouldn't think too much."

