Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rishabh Pant and Harbhajan Singh extend condolences to affected families

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, the officials said on Sunday.
ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:46 PM IST

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Sunday extended condolences to the families of those affected by the glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

"My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help those in trouble," the cricketer tweeted.


Praying for everyone's safety, former India batsman Suresh Raina wrote: "Distressing news coming from #Uttarakhand about a glacier burst. Praying for everyone's safety in the affected areas."

Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Stay strong people of #Uttarakhand praying for everyone's well being."


The ITBP was carrying out the rescue operation at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue trapped people. At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area, informed SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP.

"It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site out of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river," he said.

Meanwhile, seven Navy diving teams are on standby for the flash flood relief operations in the state, said the Navy officials.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauli Ganga River increased following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area. The avalanche was triggered after a glacial burst in Chamoli district on Sunday.

