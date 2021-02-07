Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rishabh Pant and Harbhajan Singh extend condolences to affected families
India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Sunday extended condolences to the families of those affected by the glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
"My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help those in trouble," the cricketer tweeted.
Praying for everyone's safety, former India batsman Suresh Raina wrote: "Distressing news coming from #Uttarakhand about a glacier burst. Praying for everyone's safety in the affected areas."
Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Stay strong people of #Uttarakhand praying for everyone's well being."
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, the officials said on Sunday.
The ITBP was carrying out the rescue operation at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue trapped people. At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area, informed SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP.
"It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site out of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river," he said.
Meanwhile, seven Navy diving teams are on standby for the flash flood relief operations in the state, said the Navy officials.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauli Ganga River increased following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area. The avalanche was triggered after a glacial burst in Chamoli district on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dom Bess spins it as India’s top-order tumbles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Kohli got opened up': Butcher explains how Bess got India captain out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debutant Kyle Mayers shatters records to help West Indies achieve a historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not very often you see Virat being quiet: Laxman on how Bess got Kohli's wicket
- Bess got the important wickets of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant and it swung the match in England’s favour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘That little line’: Gavaskar explains how Pant can become 'lot more consistent'
- Pant targeted England spinner, Jack Leach. Pant needed just 41 balls to reach the score of 50 as Leach conceded 59 runs in the first 6 overs he bowled. He even hit Leach for four sixes in an over.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's not even a matter of reputation': Butcher on Pant's blazing innings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli Flood: Pant and Harbhajan extend condolences to affected families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I looked to get him out': Bess explains how his plan against Virat Kohli worked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rizwan Ali confident of Pakistan win against South Africa on final day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We have had some soft dismissals': Cheteshwar Pujara on India's batting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Greatest match-winner India ever had': Gambhir hails Kumble
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tendulkar should be careful about speaking on farmers: Sharad Pawar
- NCP president Sharad Pawar said cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar should be more careful while speaking on farmers' issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No one saw this coming': Sunil Gavaskar reacts to India's response with the bat
- India vs England: India were reduced to 73/4 before Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to rebuild the innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can walk on waters': Twitter explodes after Joe Root's stunning catch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox