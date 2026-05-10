Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes ‘big wicket in IPL’ after Mohammed Siraj's 'animated' and passionate celebration

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old boy wonder, is quickly turning into the most prized scalp in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajasthan Royals' opening batter has managed to instil fear in the bowling attacks, and hence it's no surprise to see the bowlers celebrating heaps and bounds when they manage to get the better of the left-hander. And the same thing happened during the fixture between the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans on Saturday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Sooryavanshi was going all guns blazing, but a ripping Mohammed Siraj bouncer got the better of the youngster.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks off after losing his wicket to the bowling of Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sooryavanshi got off to a blazing start as he hit a six off the first delivery he faced in the game, which was also bowled by Siraj. In the chase of 230, the left-hander got Rajasthan off to a quick start. Still, eventually, in the third over of the innings, Siraj bowled a bouncer, aimed at Sooryavanshi's head, and the batter just managed to sky it up for a simple catch to be taken by Arshad Khan.

Also Read: Kagiso Rabada laughs off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi duel despite getting hit for sixes

Once the catch was complete, Siraj was seen all pumped up, and his celebration knew no bounds. The youngster Sooryavanshi walked back to the hut after scoring 36 runs off 16 balls and Rajasthan never recovered from this blow, eventually losing the game by 77 runs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has now reacted to Siraj's reaction after getting the wicket, saying Sooryavanshi is quickly becoming the most talked-about wicket in T20 cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has now reacted to Siraj's reaction after getting the wicket, saying Sooryavanshi is quickly becoming the most talked-about wicket in T20 cricket. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “First, Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj now. Both seasoned pacers had an animated celebration after getting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wicket. This shows how the 15-year-old had become a big wicket in IPL. Credit for his hard work and talent,” Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “First, Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj now. Both seasoned pacers had an animated celebration after getting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wicket. This shows how the 15-year-old had become a big wicket in IPL. Credit for his hard work and talent,” Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Jamieson effect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Jamieson effect {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is not the first time that a pacer has celebrated the wicket of Sooryavanshi way too animatedly. Delhi Capitals speedster Kyle Jamieson did just that after he clean bowled Sooryavanshi. Jamieson celebrated in the face of the young batter, giving him a send-off.

However, this did not sit well with the match referee, and Jamieson was handed a warning and a demerit point for giving a 15-year-old a send-off.

“Jamieson was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match,” an official IPL release stated.

Speaking of the match between Gujarat and Rajasthan, the former came out on top by 77 runs. With this victory, the Titans moved to the second spot while Rajasthan slipped to the fifth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON