Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had the spotlight, but Yashasvi Jaiswal showed the world his class against Gujarat Titans

There is a particular kind of attention on Rajasthan Royals right now, and most of it is focused on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. That is easy to understand. The 15-year-old came into IPL 2026 carrying the noise of a prodigy season and then turned it louder with a 15-ball fifty earlier in the tournament. So when RR faced the Gujarat Titans, the spotlight naturally followed him again. Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a half-century during the IPL 2026 match between GT and RR. (AFP)

But this match offered another reminder. For all the fascination around Sooryavanshi’s rise, Yashasvi Jaiswal remains the more complete top-order force in this batting unit right now. Against GT, he made 55 off 36 balls, hit six fours and three sixes, and gave RR the kind of innings that had pace, shape and control. It was not the noisiest knock, but it was the one that most clearly showed batting maturity.

Sooryavanshi brought the early surge again It would be wrong to frame this innings as if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not matter. He did. RR’s opening burst was driven by the same fearless tempo that has made him one of the biggest stories of the season. He made 31 off 18 and, along with Jaiswal, helped RR race to 70 in 6.2 overs before falling.

That opening stand showed once again why RR’s top order has become such a talking point. Sooryavanshi supplied the voltage, the instant momentum, the feeling that a game can shift in a couple of overs when he is at the crease. He gave RR lift-off.

Jaiswal did far more than play second fiddle The important thing, though, is that Jaiswal was not just standing at the other end admiring the show. By the time Sooryavanshi was dismissed, Jaiswal had already moved to 38 off 22. That tells you he was not quietly feeding strike or cashing in late. He was a major driver of RR’s start himself.

This is where the innings stands out from the hype around the team. Sooryavanshi’s contribution came in sharp bursts. Jaiswal’s came through sustained pressure. He kept the scoring rate high without making the innings feel frantic. That is a far tougher skill than it sometimes looks. Plenty of batters can start quickly. Fewer can control a fast innings.

Also Read: GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Tricky phase for Rajasthan as Parag departs for 8, Jaiswal falls for 55

His knock had tempo, range and construction The best part of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s innings was that it was not built on one note alone. He attacked when the field allowed it, but he also adapted once the first wicket fell. After the opening stand ended, RR needed someone who could keep the innings moving without turning reckless. Jaiswal did exactly that.

That is the mark of a class batter. He can be part aggressor, part organiser, part stabiliser, often within the same innings. Jaiswal moved through those roles smoothly. He helped create the early damage, then carried the innings forward after the initial blast had ended. Even his dismissal came at a point where it felt like GT had broken something important rather than simply removed a set batter.

This match restored a bit of perspective None of this reduces Sooryavanshi’s significance. His season deserves the excitement. A teenager producing innings of that speed and confidence in the IPL is not normal, and every outing now carries a headline chase around him.

But this match was useful because it restored some hierarchy inside that excitement. Sooryavanshi may be the phenomenon, but Jaiswal is still the more developed high-level T20 batter on this side. He has the broader range, the stronger sense of tempo and the ability to make an innings feel fully built rather than explosively begun.

That was the real takeaway from RR’s batting against GT. The pre-match buzz may have centred on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and understandably so. But once the innings settled into its shape, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who most clearly showed the difference between hype and class.