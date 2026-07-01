‘He has seen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the dugout’: England star tipped to test boy wonder like never before

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to make his India debut, but the teenager remains one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket. With the T20I series against England around the corner, many believe his long-awaited debut could finally be on the horizon. India head into the series under pressure after a disappointing defeat to Ireland, a result that came just months after lifting the T20 World Cup. The loss has sparked plenty of debate over the team's selection, with one question dominating the discussion: why Sooryavanshi is still waiting for his first international cap despite his impressive performances and growing reputation.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is waiting for his India debut.(SLC)

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Former England spinner Graeme Swann believes Sooryavanshi could pose one of the biggest challenges for England in the upcoming T20I series, admitting the teenager is unlike any batter the visitors have faced in recent times.

“It’s hard to prepare for a player like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is still new to international cricket, but he has already played two IPL seasons. That means there is video footage available. Some of the England bowlers may have bowled to him in the IPL. But the truth is, no one has really had much success against him so far. He has looked almost unplayable," Swann said on JioStar.

Also Read - Why India may be right if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn't handed a debut vs England

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{{^usCountry}} Despite predicting a tough outing for England's bowlers, Swann believes one player could have a slight advantage over the rest. The former spinner pointed to Jofra Archer's familiarity with Sooryavanshi from their time together in the IPL, suggesting the fast bowler has had a closer look at the teenager than any of his teammates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite predicting a tough outing for England's bowlers, Swann believes one player could have a slight advantage over the rest. The former spinner pointed to Jofra Archer's familiarity with Sooryavanshi from their time together in the IPL, suggesting the fast bowler has had a closer look at the teenager than any of his teammates. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The one bowler who might have a slight advantage is Jofra Archer. He has seen Sooryavanshi from the dugout, bowled to him in the nets, and watched him closely. He has probably seen more of him than anyone else,” he added. Sooryavanshi dominated IPL 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The one bowler who might have a slight advantage is Jofra Archer. He has seen Sooryavanshi from the dugout, bowled to him in the nets, and watched him closely. He has probably seen more of him than anyone else,” he added. Sooryavanshi dominated IPL 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals. The teenage opener finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer, piling up 776 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 237.30. His remarkable season included a century, five half-centuries and a record 72 sixes, underlining his fearless approach at the crease. His performances not only established him as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket but also made him an automatic choice for the national T20I squad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals. The teenage opener finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer, piling up 776 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 237.30. His remarkable season included a century, five half-centuries and a record 72 sixes, underlining his fearless approach at the crease. His performances not only established him as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket but also made him an automatic choice for the national T20I squad. {{/usCountry}}

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