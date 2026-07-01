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‘He has seen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the dugout’: England star tipped to test boy wonder like never before

Graeme Swann believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could pose one of the biggest challenges for England in the upcoming T20I series.

Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 09:39 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is yet to make his India debut, but the teenager remains one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket. With the T20I series against England around the corner, many believe his long-awaited debut could finally be on the horizon. India head into the series under pressure after a disappointing defeat to Ireland, a result that came just months after lifting the T20 World Cup. The loss has sparked plenty of debate over the team's selection, with one question dominating the discussion: why Sooryavanshi is still waiting for his first international cap despite his impressive performances and growing reputation.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is waiting for his India debut.(SLC)

Former England spinner Graeme Swann believes Sooryavanshi could pose one of the biggest challenges for England in the upcoming T20I series, admitting the teenager is unlike any batter the visitors have faced in recent times.

“It’s hard to prepare for a player like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is still new to international cricket, but he has already played two IPL seasons. That means there is video footage available. Some of the England bowlers may have bowled to him in the IPL. But the truth is, no one has really had much success against him so far. He has looked almost unplayable," Swann said on JioStar.

Also Read - Why India may be right if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn't handed a debut vs England

 
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Home / Cricket News / ‘He has seen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the dugout’: England star tipped to test boy wonder like never before
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