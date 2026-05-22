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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves English WhatsApp group searching for answers

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s legend has reached WhatsApp groups in England.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 11:19 am IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi madness has reached such heights that a group of English cricketers, including Stuart Broad and friends, have formed a WhatsApp group that lights up every time the teenage sensation takes off. Broad, in an interaction with former England teammate Jos Buttler, revealed that every time they feel they have figured out a plan or found a way to stop him, Sooryavanshi pulls out something different that catches them by surprise.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walks back after getting out for 93(ANI Pic Service)

After going quiet for a few matches by his own standards, Sooryavanshi bludgeoned 93 to help Rajasthan Royals gun down 220 posted by the Lucknow Super Giants the other night. In the process, Sooryavanshi not only reclaimed the Orange Cap but also became the youngest batter to breach the 500-run mark in a single season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I’ve got a little WhatsApp group that’s with mates who love their cricket, and every time he gets going, it’s like, ‘He’s off again – 43 off 17’. And then it comes back, ‘I thought we’d worked him out – bouncer and Yorker theory,’” said Broad.

‘Sooryavanshi one step ahead of everyone’

“I’ve watched him bat in the powerplay, The stats galore, right? Balls per boundary in the powerplay is two. So every other ball in the powerplay, he hits a four or a six, which is just crazy. Chris Gayle – best T20 player to ever play the game, I think, especially in terms of six-hitting – is the record with 59.

“He’s one step ahead of everyone.”

 
vaibhav suryavanshi jos buttler stuart broad ipl rajasthan royals
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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