Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggles to hold back tears, gets consoled after RR crash out of IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did his best to keep his emotions in check, but the disappointment was hard to hide. The 15-year-old looked heartbroken after Rajasthan Royals crashed out of IPL 2026 with a defeat to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's silent dugout moment says it all after RR's IPL 2026 heartbreak.(X Image)

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Sooryavanshi had once again risen to the occasion when his team needed him most. With the Royals in danger of a batting collapse, the teenager produced a stunning counterattack, smashing 96 off just 47 balls and dragging his side to a competitive total of over 200. It was another fearless display from a player who has repeatedly delivered under pressure throughout the season. Yet, despite his efforts, Rajasthan fell short, extending their wait for a second IPL title after their triumph in the inaugural edition.

The youngster was arguably the driving force behind the Royals’ campaign. After the loss, Sooryavanshi remained seated in the dugout near the boundary rope, staring into the distance. The disappointment was evident as he struggled to conceal his emotions, with tears seemingly not far away.

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It was a season that firmly established him as one of the breakout stars of the tournament. In 16 matches, Sooryavanshi amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, combining consistency with breathtaking aggression. He also remains in contention for the Orange Cap and could finish as the tournament’s leading run-scorer if Gujarat Titans' openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan fail to make significant contributions in the final against RCB.

Sooryavanshi produced another remarkable innings on Friday, blending aggression with composure when Rajasthan Royals found themselves in trouble. The teenager was forced to adjust his natural attacking game after RR lost a couple of early wickets and then suffered another collapse, losing three wickets between the 9.3 and 12.4-over marks.

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Recognising the situation, Sooryavanshi curbed his instincts and focused on rebuilding the innings. His half-century came off 31 balls, the slowest fifty of his IPL career, reflecting the responsibility he shouldered at a critical stage of the contest. Once the innings stabilised and the momentum began to swing back in Rajasthan’s favour, he shifted gears effortlessly and launched a fierce assault on the Gujarat Titans attack.

The left-hander narrowly missed out on a century for the second successive innings, falling in the 90s after a dazzling knock of 96. Yet another match-defining effort saw him hammer eight fours and seven sixes, almost single-handedly lifting RR beyond the 200-run mark.

Shubman Gill powerd GT to final

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However, Shubman Gill ensured the spotlight eventually belonged to Gujarat Titans. The skipper produced a commanding unbeaten 104 off just 53 deliveries and led the chase with authority. Alongside Sai Sudharsan, who contributed 58, Gill stitched together a decisive 167-run partnership that effectively ended Rajasthan’s hopes. Titans wrapped up the chase in 18.4 overs to secure their place in the IPL 2026 final.

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