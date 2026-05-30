Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lost for words as Riyan Parag vents frustration after youngster misses century

It was a case of being so close yet so far. For the second game in a row, Rajasthan Royals opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out on a century. After smashing 97 runs in the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 15-year-old backed this performance up with another 96 runs against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur. The stage was set for Sooryavanshi to smash his third Indian Premier League (IPL) century and second of the 2026 edition. However, it wasn't meant to be, as a short delivery once again led to his downfall. Riyan Parag was involved in an animated conversation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

Sooryavanshi, whose knock was studded with eight fours and seven maximums, was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada on the second delivery of the 18th over. His dismissal was all too similar to the previous game against the Sunrisers, as he was once again caught at the third man.

Rabada bowled a short delivery outside off, and Sooryavanshi attempted an upper cut, and in the end, Prasidh Krishna got under the call for a safe catch. The left-hander trudged off the field, but he did get a rousing reception from the entire Mullanpur stadium.

Also Read: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi keeps getting out in the 90s; Sunil Gavaskar identifies a ‘weakness’ at last Once Sooryavanshi made his way to the Rajasthan Royals dugout, the cameras picked up an interaction between the youngster and skipper Riyan Parag. Social media has now gone into overdrive, speculating on why the Rajasthan Royals captain was so animated in his discussion with the opening batter.

The cameras captured Parag speaking to Sooryavanshi, with the youngster looking lost for words as he continued drinking water from the bottle. This wasn't the end of the matter, as the Royals skipper continued his finger-pointing and said something to his teammate.