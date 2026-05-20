Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pauses interview as Aussie legend approaches him for a favour

The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi craze is spreading rapidly. So much so that forget Indians… even Australian legends want a piece of the teen freak. As expected, Sooryavanshi was surrounded by broadcasters after he set the stage on fire with his breathtaking knock of 93 that helped Rajasthan Royals chase down 221 against Lucknow Super Giants. Heck, even Sanjiv Goenka, the LSG owner, met up with the 15-year-old for a chat after the match. However, it’s what came after that swept the ground off Sooryavanshi’s feet.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was gutted on missing out his hundred(AFP)

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As Sooryavanshi was giving an interview following his batting exploits, he noticed a certain Aussie great approaching him. It was none other than LSG head coach Justin Langer, who asked for a small favour – a picture with the teenager. Usually, at 15, it is youngsters who seek opportunities to meet their heroes. But Sooryavanshi is not your everyday teenager, is he? Yet to make his India debut, Sooryavanshi has already built a cult following, and it appears Langer is part of it too.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s golden words as he swaps Virat Kohli-signed memento for Orange Cap after setting two IPL records

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{{^usCountry}} “Hang on a second,” Sooryavanshi told the broadcaster before turning his attention towards Langer as the former Aussie opener walked towards him. “Can I get a picture?” he asked, which Sooryavanshi gladly acknowledged, “Yes, sir, please”. After a warm handshake, Langer applied icing on the cake when he said, “I’m going to treasure that photo”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hang on a second,” Sooryavanshi told the broadcaster before turning his attention towards Langer as the former Aussie opener walked towards him. “Can I get a picture?” he asked, which Sooryavanshi gladly acknowledged, “Yes, sir, please”. After a warm handshake, Langer applied icing on the cake when he said, “I’m going to treasure that photo”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi mentioned it was a proud moment for him and admitted that interactions with senior cricketers, former players, and coaches significantly boost his confidence. He added that their guidance helps him during matches, while stressing that he is simply trying to go with the flow and hopes his form continues throughout the tournament. The teenager also reiterated his desire to contribute as much as possible towards the team’s success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi mentioned it was a proud moment for him and admitted that interactions with senior cricketers, former players, and coaches significantly boost his confidence. He added that their guidance helps him during matches, while stressing that he is simply trying to go with the flow and hopes his form continues throughout the tournament. The teenager also reiterated his desire to contribute as much as possible towards the team’s success. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: INR 60.4 crore night for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; India's wonderkid turns LSG demolition into RR gold crush

Sooryavanshi focussed on the goal

With RR yet to officially qualify for the Playoffs despite moving closer to the final four, it would have been easy for Sooryavanshi to get carried away by qualification scenarios and record-breaking feats. Instead, it was his level-headedness that stood out.

“I’ll try and hit more sixes in the upcoming games as well. We all decided to keep doing what we were doing. And enjoy the moment without feeling any pressure. Play good cricket. And focus on the strengths, which is what we want for the next game too. We’re trying not to focus on the qualification scenario. It’s there in everyone’s mind, but we’re trying to be better every day,” Sooryavanshi pointed out.

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