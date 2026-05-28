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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar takes note of his batting

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi admitted that hearing praise from Tendulkar came as a surprise to him, with the teenager calling it a proud and deeply motivating moment

Updated on: May 28, 2026 02:00 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered one of the most explosive knocks in IPL playoff history against Sunrisers Hyderabad, proving once again that pressure only sharpens his game. In a high-stakes eliminator, the 15-year-old tore into the SRH attack with a breathtaking 97 off just 29 balls, falling only three runs short of Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century. His assault, marked by fearless strokeplay and astonishing ball-striking, left Hyderabad stunned and the cricketing world talking. Sooryavanshi smashed 12 sixes during the innings, turning the eliminator into a one-sided spectacle within a matter of overs. The innings drew admiration from across the cricketing fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar, who took to X to praise the teenager’s remarkable knock.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left stunned after Sachin Tendulkar’s special praise(PTI and AP Images)

Tendulkar was among the many left stunned by Sooryavanshi’s breathtaking assault against SRH, with the batting legend praising the teenager’s fearless approach, bat swing and ability to create room so effortlessly against deliveries aimed at his body.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!" he tweeted.

Sooryavanshi leading the batting charts

Sooryavanshi leads the Orange Cap race after producing one of the most explosive batting seasons the IPL has witnessed. The 15-year-old has piled up 680 runs from 15 innings, averaging 45.33 while striking at an extraordinary rate of 242.85. More than the numbers, it is the fearless tempo of his batting that has set him apart throughout the tournament.

 
sunrisers hyderabad rajasthan royals ipl vaibhav suryavanshi sachin tendulkar
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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