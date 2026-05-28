Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar takes note of his batting

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered one of the most explosive knocks in IPL playoff history against Sunrisers Hyderabad, proving once again that pressure only sharpens his game. In a high-stakes eliminator, the 15-year-old tore into the SRH attack with a breathtaking 97 off just 29 balls, falling only three runs short of Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century. His assault, marked by fearless strokeplay and astonishing ball-striking, left Hyderabad stunned and the cricketing world talking. Sooryavanshi smashed 12 sixes during the innings, turning the eliminator into a one-sided spectacle within a matter of overs. The innings drew admiration from across the cricketing fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar, who took to X to praise the teenager’s remarkable knock.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left stunned after Sachin Tendulkar’s special praise(PTI and AP Images)

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Tendulkar was among the many left stunned by Sooryavanshi’s breathtaking assault against SRH, with the batting legend praising the teenager’s fearless approach, bat swing and ability to create room so effortlessly against deliveries aimed at his body.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!" he tweeted.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does.



That innings was nothing short of spectacular! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The teenage sensation only found out about Tendulkar’s post when someone informed him during a light-hearted chat with teammate Dhruv Jurel for the IPL website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teenage sensation only found out about Tendulkar’s post when someone informed him during a light-hearted chat with teammate Dhruv Jurel for the IPL website. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi admitted that hearing praise from Tendulkar came as a surprise to him, with the teenager calling it a proud and deeply motivating moment to receive recognition from someone he considers the “God of Cricket.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi admitted that hearing praise from Tendulkar came as a surprise to him, with the teenager calling it a proud and deeply motivating moment to receive recognition from someone he considers the “God of Cricket.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It feels really good, sir. It motivates me. You just told me about it; I wasn't even aware. And of course, everyone knows he is the God of Cricket. If he has tweeted something like that, it's a huge deal for us that a legend like him has tweeted about us. So, of course, it is a matter of pride,” Sooryavanshi said in the video on the IPL website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It feels really good, sir. It motivates me. You just told me about it; I wasn't even aware. And of course, everyone knows he is the God of Cricket. If he has tweeted something like that, it's a huge deal for us that a legend like him has tweeted about us. So, of course, it is a matter of pride,” Sooryavanshi said in the video on the IPL website. {{/usCountry}}

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One brought the fireworks 🎇

The other ensured they didn't stop 🤝



🎥 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Dhruv Jurel on an 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 in pink 🩷 🌟 - By @Moulinparikh and @ameyatilak #TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #TheFinalLeap | #SRHvRR | @rajasthanroyals… — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2026

Sooryavanshi leading the batting charts

Sooryavanshi leads the Orange Cap race after producing one of the most explosive batting seasons the IPL has witnessed. The 15-year-old has piled up 680 runs from 15 innings, averaging 45.33 while striking at an extraordinary rate of 242.85. More than the numbers, it is the fearless tempo of his batting that has set him apart throughout the tournament.

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