Kohli 2016 vs Sooryavanshi 2026: How Vaibhav’s six-hitting madness stacks up against Virat’s batting nirvana

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise this season has felt less like a breakthrough and more like a takeover. Every week, another established name has been pushed into the background as the youngster keeps finding new ways to dominate bowling attacks that are usually reserved for seasoned stars. What makes it more striking is not just the volume of runs or the highlights he keeps producing, but the ease with which he has carried himself in a tournament that usually takes years to master. Somewhere in the middle of all the noise around big reputations and bigger price tags, Sooryavanshi has quietly become the most talked-about name in Indian cricket, much less the IPL. Virat Kohli 2016 vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 2026: Six-hitting madness vs nirvana (X and ANI Image)

The conversations around him have now moved beyond potential to impact. At an age when most players are still learning to handle pressure, he has already started rewriting power-hitting benchmarks. His 65 sixes this season have become a talking point on their own, especially when measured against some of the most feared hitters the game has ever seen. Even players like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, who built entire reputations on clearing boundaries, did not reach that mark in their peak IPL seasons, yet Sooryavanshi has managed it at 15.

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His numbers also sit alongside some of the greatest batting seasons in IPL history. Virat Kohli’s record of 973 runs in 2016 still stands untouched, but Sooryavanshi’s 680 runs have carried a different kind of weight. Kohli’s season came at the height of his career, built on experience and control, while this has come from a teenager still discovering his game. That contrast is what makes the discussion around him so compelling right now, and why many already see this as a season that could shift how batting potential is viewed in the IPL going forward.

At this point, it almost feels inevitable to compare eras. So, while Kohli’s 2016 campaign remains the benchmark of IPL batting excellence, it is only fair now to put it side by side with Vaibhav’s 2026 season and see how the two extraordinary campaigns measure against each other.

Virat Kohli IPL 2016 – Peak of batting mastery 2016 was a year of what-ifs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They came agonisingly close to lifting their maiden IPL trophy, only to fall short in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But even in heartbreak, one man turned the tournament into his personal theatre. Kohli produced a season that still feels almost unreal in hindsight, almost 1000 runs, a tally that continues to stand as the highest ever in a single IPL edition, and one that many believe may never be touched.

By 2016, Kohli was already a proven force in world cricket. He had been through World Cups, tasted global success, and carried the weight of expectations for India and RCB alike. Yet, this season felt different. It was as if everything he had built over the years finally came together in one extended purple patch. The raw talent had long been visible, but this was the year it transformed into relentless domination. Kohli did not just score runs, he dictated terms to bowlers across conditions, venues, and match situations.

What stood out early was intent. Kohli began the season with a fluent 75 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, setting the tone for what would become a sustained assault. He followed it up with 79 against Delhi and then 80 against Rising Pune Supergiant, barely giving bowlers a moment to settle. In just a handful of matches, the message was clear, he was batting on a different frequency. Then came the turning point, his first century of the season against the Gujarat Lions, a 63-ball knock at a strike rate of 158.73. Even though RCB ended up on the losing side, it marked the beginning of something extraordinary.