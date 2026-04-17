Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rightly the toast of the town, but how long will PBKS' young batting sensation fly under the radar?

The Indian Premier League 2026 is underway with non-stop action every evening, and young players are making the best use of this global stage to make a case for themselves as they chase their first Indian Cap. While making a debut for India is the dream of every young cricketer in our country, it takes exceptional performance from players at this level to make a case for themselves in front of the selectors and earn a central contract with the BCCI. And winning an Orange Cap can act as a medium for these young batters competing out there on the 22-yard pitch. Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the IPL. (ANI Pic Service)

Young names have flashed this year, with Rajasthan Royals’ rising star, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, leading the way with his stellar performances. However, some players, despite their calibre and on-pitch performances, have flown under the radar.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper batter from Punjab Kings, Prabhsimran Singh, has dished out standout performances over the past few years. The young batter, who made his debut for PBKS in 2019 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, enjoyed his first breakout season in IPL 2023, scoring 358 runs in 14 innings. His consistency and confidence with the bat showed up in PBKS’ last year’s championship run, where they lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He amassed 549 runs across 17 matches, striking at an explosive 160.53, and with his best of 91, which came against Lucknow Super Giants. His aggressive approach with the bat, showing calmness in crunch situations, certainly made a case for him as he was retained ahead of the IPL 2026 for ₹4 crore, cementing his place as a top-order batter for his franchise.

Also Read: India’s loss if Shreyas Iyer isn’t made white-ball captain; BCCI risks long-term fallout if reins aren't handed over The faith in Prabhsimran has certainly paid off thus far in the ongoing 2026 edition, as PBKS lead the table unbeaten with 4 wins out of 5 matches. His latest match-winning cameo last evening against a Mumbai Indians bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah at the iconic Wankhede stadium helped him gain the centre of the stage. He helped his team finish off in style with an unbeaten 80 in just 39 balls, chasing a competitive total of 195 in just 16.3 overs with 7 wickets in hand. His innings certainly made a statement while also adding to the misery of a toothless MI bowling unit this season.

The man of the moment against MI revealed the secret behind his maturity with the bat this season, and how his off-field relationship with IPL greats has given him the confidence to take the next step in this journey.

“Actually, in the off-season, I worked a lot with Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj Singh). So whenever I talk to him, he says that you have a lot of time, you can play a little longer,” said Prabhsimran.

The young batter also pointed out how easier it becomes to play his natural game in the middle when you have the utmost confidence from the team’s leadership in your abilities, while focusing more on collective efforts rather than individual glories.

“Earlier, I used to get out in the 30s or 40s, so now I look to play longer innings. And, as we discuss in team meetings, mainly, it doesn’t matter to us whether we go for the Orange Cap or the Purple Cap; the goal is to create enough impact so that you can easily win matches for your team.”

“Obviously, when I first arrived, I didn’t get many opportunities to play. But over the last three to four years, I’ve been getting chances. Sometimes things go well, sometimes they don’t. I just want to thank Punjab Kings. If they have backed me, then it is my duty to pay them back,” added Prabhsimran.

Survival in modern T20 cricket requires adaptability and continuous upskilling by players, giving them an edge over competitors, and Prabhsimran has certainly shown how well he has embraced the high-octane nature of the game with his performances this season. Scoring 211 runs in just 4 innings and averaging over 70 while scoring two fifties along the way, he has climbed up the Orange Cap standings, sitting 5th over his compatriots, Iyer and Sooryavanshi.

His IPL exploits over the past few years and his call-up to India A last September, where he stood out with a 102 off just 66 balls against Australia A, show that he remains in the pool of highly talented players in the selectors’ eyes. It remains just a matter of time before Prabhsimran gets his first senior call-up to show his calibre at the international level.