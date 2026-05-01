Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first-ball six off Mitchell Starc ruled out; Rajasthan Royals reminded he’s not Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, check. Josh Hazlewood, check. Pat Cummins, check. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has yet to be challenged in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). He’s faced some of the best bowlers the league has to offer and yet managed to come on top with flying colours. He has no regard for ball, bowler or opposition – only the white ball coming at his stumps. At 15, the world is at Sooryavanshi’s feet, and with 400 runs already under his belt, he could rack up insane numbers with eight games left.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mitchell Starc: Who wins tonight?(DC/RR)

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However, after slaying Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi is up against the Delhi Capitals and testing him right up front tonight would be Mitchell Starc. The Aussie speedster sending down thunderbolts to the 15-year-old promises to be a sight to behold, but whether Sooryavanshi can decide the same treatment – a first-ball six – to Starc is something Ian Bishop is unsure of.

“No, I think you have to give Mitchell Starc credit. He’ll come better prepared; he won’t be Jasprit Bumrah,” the former West Indies pacer, said on ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi juggernaut meets Mitchell Starc’s swing; Aussie pacer has the blueprint, but his aura under threat

Who’ll win the battle?

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{{^usCountry}} Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history at the IPL 2024 auction, brought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore. As KKR clinched their third title, Mitchell Starc was released and later picked up by Delhi Capitals at a reduced price of ₹11.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Sidelined by shoulder and elbow injuries, Starc joined DC earlier this week and has been cleared to play, aiming to halt their slide. Currently seventh on the table, DC have struggled, but his return could not have come at a better time as they push for a playoff spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history at the IPL 2024 auction, brought by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore. As KKR clinched their third title, Mitchell Starc was released and later picked up by Delhi Capitals at a reduced price of ₹11.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Sidelined by shoulder and elbow injuries, Starc joined DC earlier this week and has been cleared to play, aiming to halt their slide. Currently seventh on the table, DC have struggled, but his return could not have come at a better time as they push for a playoff spot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi’s returns against left-arm pace this season highlight both his attacking instinct and a slight vulnerability when bowlers stay disciplined. He hasn’t hesitated to take them on – scoring 5 off 3 against Khaleel Ahmed and seven off two against Trent Boult to set the tone early. He went even harder at Arshdeep Singh, smashing 20 off 6 before getting out the next ball, and also scored seven off three against Marco Jansen in the same game against the Punjab Kings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi’s returns against left-arm pace this season highlight both his attacking instinct and a slight vulnerability when bowlers stay disciplined. He hasn’t hesitated to take them on – scoring 5 off 3 against Khaleel Ahmed and seven off two against Trent Boult to set the tone early. He went even harder at Arshdeep Singh, smashing 20 off 6 before getting out the next ball, and also scored seven off three against Marco Jansen in the same game against the Punjab Kings. {{/usCountry}}

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As Sooryavanshi’s big hitting meets Starc’s swing, the youngster is unlikely to back down. He has often said he watches the ball, not the bowler. With Starc’s history of first-over strikes, Sooryavanshi may be tested early – but this contest is too close to call. If anything, Starc might just edge it. Either way, the new-ball battle promises to be a must-watch.

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