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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first-ball six off Mitchell Starc ruled out; Rajasthan Royals reminded he’s not Jasprit Bumrah

As Mitchell Starc gets ready for his first match of the season for Delhi Capitals, he runs into IPL 2026’s most lethal weapon, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 01:07 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Jasprit Bumrah, check. Josh Hazlewood, check. Pat Cummins, check. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has yet to be challenged in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). He’s faced some of the best bowlers the league has to offer and yet managed to come on top with flying colours. He has no regard for ball, bowler or opposition – only the white ball coming at his stumps. At 15, the world is at Sooryavanshi’s feet, and with 400 runs already under his belt, he could rack up insane numbers with eight games left.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mitchell Starc: Who wins tonight?(DC/RR)

However, after slaying Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi is up against the Delhi Capitals and testing him right up front tonight would be Mitchell Starc. The Aussie speedster sending down thunderbolts to the 15-year-old promises to be a sight to behold, but whether Sooryavanshi can decide the same treatment – a first-ball six – to Starc is something Ian Bishop is unsure of.

“No, I think you have to give Mitchell Starc credit. He’ll come better prepared; he won’t be Jasprit Bumrah,” the former West Indies pacer, said on ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi juggernaut meets Mitchell Starc’s swing; Aussie pacer has the blueprint, but his aura under threat

Who’ll win the battle?

As Sooryavanshi’s big hitting meets Starc’s swing, the youngster is unlikely to back down. He has often said he watches the ball, not the bowler. With Starc’s history of first-over strikes, Sooryavanshi may be tested early – but this contest is too close to call. If anything, Starc might just edge it. Either way, the new-ball battle promises to be a must-watch.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi mitchell starc ipl delhi capitals rajasthan royals Jasprit Bumrah
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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