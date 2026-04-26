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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wanted to 'answer with the bat', plotted Praful Hinge revenge plan: 'A lot of things were said...'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smacked Praful Hinge for four consecutive sixes in the first over, after which the bowler was taken off the attack.

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 04:50 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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On April 13, Praful Hinge shot to IPL fame with a record first over against the Rajasthan Royals. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer, making his debut in the game, became the first IPL bowler to pick three wickets in the first over of a match. And the first of those wickets was that of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad,(PTI)

The 15-year-old has been a nightmare for bowlers this IPL season, showing no regard for their stature. Ask Jasprit Bumrah or Josh Hazlewood, both of whom were smashed with absolute disdain for boundaries. But Hinge did what looked impossible. With a shorter delivery, he rushed the batter into the pull shot and ended up getting him dismissed for a duck.

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson eclipses MS Dhoni, KL Rahul in record-breaking dash to fastest 5000 IPL runs by an Indian

Twelve days later, Sooryvanshi returned the favour. He knew Hinge would be pitted against him in the first over of the innings, and he arrived in Jaipur with a "clear plan." But it wasn't merely about the bowler entirely. Speaking on Rajasthan Royals' social media handle, the batter from Bihar revealed that a "lot of things" were said about him after that dismissal, and he just wanted to shut his critics with the bat.

"You know how important it was for me. I was just trying to do exactly what I did in the practice yesterday. I was playing with a free flow from the very first ball, and I planned to do the exact same thing today," he said in conversation with RR manager Romi Bhinder

Sooryavanshi also gave an update on his hamstring injury, saying he will be available for the next game.

"It's fine now. I'm feeling better. I don't know, my foot got stuck. I already had an ankle problem, so to avoid putting too much force on it, I pulled my hamstring. But it's better now. I will recover in time for the next match."

 
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