Sanju Samson eclipses MS Dhoni, KL Rahul in record-breaking dash to fastest 5000 IPL runs by an Indian

Chennai Super Kings batter Sanju Samson scripted another major record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Samson became the fastest Indian batter to 5000 runs in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring a hundred against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. (HT_PRINT)

All Samson needed was three runs to reach the milestone, and he got to the mark in the second over of the innings when he smashed a widish delivery from Kagiso Rabada through point for a boundary.

He became the 10th batter in history to reach the milestone of 5000 runs in the IPL and the eighth overall. Having taken just 3555 to bring up his 5000 runs in the league, Samson became the third-fastest batter in the IPL to the milestone after AB de Villiers (3288 balls) and David Warner (3554 balls). He also became the quickest to the mark among Indian batters, beating Suresh Raina (3620 balls), KL Rahul (3688 balls) and MS Dhoni (3691 balls).

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Samson's innings, however, did not last long against the Gujarat Titans, as he was dismissed by Rabada in the fourth over. Another outside-off delivery and Samson stayed leg-side and looked to slash it through the off-side, but all he managed was an outside edge. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler took an easy catch as Samson departed for just 11 off 15.

The knock came just days after he smashed a century against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. It was his second century in the season, having earlier scored 115 not out against the Delhi Capitals in Chennai on April 11. This was also the first time that Samson scored two centuries in a single season, and it took his career T20 tally to eight tons - the second-most by an Indian batter after Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma, both of whom have nine centuries to their name.

Samson has scored 298 runs this season in eight matches for CSK, at 59.60 and a strike rate of 172.2.