Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's reality check: Why India should be excited not alarmed, by his Sri Lanka test

The question around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was always going to arrive earlier than it should have. That is the burden of being projected as the next great Indian batting prodigy. Once a teenager tears through age-group cricket, earns an India A call-up and starts carrying the noise of a future India player, every innings stops being just an innings. It becomes evidence. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Tri-Nation series. (SLC)

That is why his performances in the A-team tri-series in Sri Lanka need calmer reading.

On paper, Vaibhav has not produced the one defining knock that ends debate. His scores - 14, 44, 21 and 38 - show starts, not domination. He has crossed 20 three times but has not reached fifty. He has repeatedly given India A fast openings but has also repeatedly failed to carry the innings into the middle overs.

For some, that is enough to ask whether he is already failing the test of higher-level cricket. But that reading is too harsh.

What Sri Lanka has shown is not that Vaibhav is out of place. It has shown that he is still unfinished.

Talent is travelling, conversion is not yet following The most encouraging part of Vaibhav’s series is that his primary gift has not disappeared with the jump in level. He has continued to score quickly. His 44 off 22 against Afghanistan A was the clearest glimpse of his ceiling, an innings built on clean hitting and immediate pressure. Even his 38 off 28 in India A’s big win over Afghanistan A gave the innings early momentum.

The strike-rate story matters. Across the series, Vaibhav has scored 117 runs in four innings at a strike rate above 150. For an opener in 50-over cricket, those are not empty numbers. They show that he is not being tied down. He is not scratching around helplessly. He is still forcing bowlers to change lengths, still finding boundaries, still making the new ball phase uncomfortable.

That is a big tick for a young batter stepping into a stronger environment.

But the warning sign is equally clear. Vaibhav has not yet shown the second gear required in 50-over cricket. His innings have ended before the game could ask the deeper questions: Can he manipulate spin after the field spreads? Can he bat through a quiet patch? Can he turn 35 off 25 into 90 off 95? Can he hurt teams after they survive his first burst?

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At the moment, the answer is still pending. That is not failure. That is the next layer of development.

The harshest mistake would be to judge him like a finished international opener. He is not one yet. He is a rare ball-striker learning what happens when bowlers stop being surprised. At this level, teams prepare. They test ego. They drag batters into uncomfortable scoring zones. They do not just ask whether a player has shots; they ask whether he has solutions.

Vaibhav is beginning that education now.

Verdict: exposed, but in a good way So, is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failing the test of international cricket? No. He is failing only if the expectation was instant perfection.

The better verdict is this: he is passing the talent test and still learning the craft test.

Sri Lanka has not exposed him as overrated. It has exposed him as a prodigy with work still to do. That should be seen as positive. India A cricket exists for exactly this reason - to reveal the difference between raw talent and long-form batting maturity before the senior stage arrives.