Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ‘unpredictable’ nature can put fear, deemed good enough for Tests: ‘If he batted at 5…’

Virender Sehwag. David Warner. Rishabh Pant. These three were initially touted as players who would make it big in white-ball cricket due to their slam-bang approach, but time and time again, they showed the world there was more to their game, and the results in Test cricket are proof enough. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batter, has now been backed to have the same kind of impact if India decides to take the brave call and field him in the playing XI for Tests.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deemed good enough for Test cricket(ANI Pic Service)

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The Rajasthan Royals' left-handed opening batter has been setting the stage on fire in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, and the world is going gaga over his exploits. The chorus is growing for the youngster to be handed a debut in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland next month, and amid all the chatter, a thought has been put forward, arguing how the batter can be impactful in Tests if he comes to bat at No.5.

Former Australia ODI and T20I captain Aaron Finch said that Tests will always have room for impactful players. Hence, Sooryavanshi can be tried out, as he can have the same impact as Pant and strike fear into opposition bowlers.

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{{^usCountry}} “There’s a place in Test cricket for impact players like that. You think of Rishabh Pant and the point of difference he has, he’s one player who can put real fear into an opposition because he’s unpredictable," Finch told the Sydney Morning Herald. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There’s a place in Test cricket for impact players like that. You think of Rishabh Pant and the point of difference he has, he’s one player who can put real fear into an opposition because he’s unpredictable," Finch told the Sydney Morning Herald. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We’ve seen what Vaibhav can do against the new ball in T20. If he batted at five in Test cricket against a 50-over old ball, what could he do there?” he added. Rare failure for Vaibhav {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We’ve seen what Vaibhav can do against the new ball in T20. If he batted at five in Test cricket against a 50-over old ball, what could he do there?” he added. Rare failure for Vaibhav {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The young opener suffered a rare failure on Friday, lasting just two balls against the Delhi Capitals. The Rajasthan Royals batter got off the mark with a four but was bowled on the next delivery, bowled by Kyle Jamieson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The young opener suffered a rare failure on Friday, lasting just two balls against the Delhi Capitals. The Rajasthan Royals batter got off the mark with a four but was bowled on the next delivery, bowled by Kyle Jamieson. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi is at the third spot in the Orange Cap leaderboard with a total haul of 404 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 237.64. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi is at the third spot in the Orange Cap leaderboard with a total haul of 404 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 237.64. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about Sooryavanshi, Finch also said that the batter's biggest ability is to bat with no fear, even against the best bowlers the game has ever seen.

“The thing that astounds me is his ability to strike the ball from ball one. Even against the best bowlers in the world, he walks out; he’s got no fear, but he also has the ability to sum up game situations as well. As a 15-year-old, that’s an incredible skill to have. He’s mature way beyond his years," said Finch.

“I don’t know what you were doing at 15, but I certainly wasn’t contemplating thumping Kagiso Rabada and Bumrah and Cummins all around the park, it’s just an extraordinary level of skill he has," he added.

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