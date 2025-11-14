Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, blasts 15 sixes, 11 fours in his fastest century off 32 balls on India A debut vs UAE

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit his fastest T20 century off 32 balls in his debut for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Group B match against UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on Friday. Hours before the start of the game, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was swamped by fans for autographs and selfies but the young teenagers from Bihari politely refused them as he wanted to focus on the game. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates(Action Images via Reuters)

It can now be said with a fair amount of certainty that those fans would not have had a single iota of disappointment after the kind of show Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on.

Vaibhav hit the joint third fastest T20 century by an Indian, equalling Rishabh Pant, who had hit a 32-ball century against Himachal Pradesh in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match in 2018. The fastest T20 century by an India belongs to Urvil Patel, who smashed a T20 century off 28 balls against Tripura last year. The world record stands with Estonia's Sahil Chauhan for his 27-ball century against Cyprus in 2024.

Previously, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's fastest T20 century was in the IPL when he blasted a 35-ball hundred against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. He was the youngest to score a century in the IPL.

Vaibhav would have registered a golden duck if UAE captain Alishan Sharafu had held on to a simple catch at cover off the first ball of the match, bowled by Muhammad Farazuddin, but it wasn't to be. The Gods were on the young teenager's side and boy, did he make full use of it.

The dynamic left-hander hit as many as 15 sixes in his 42-ball stay in the middle to hammer 144 at a strike rate of 342.86. Not to forget the 11 fours that he hit. If you have managed to catch your breath, there's more. Suryavanshi was threatening to break Tilak Varma's record for the highest score in a T20 match by an Indian and also the world record by Chris Gayle when he was taken in the deep by Muhammad Farazuddin in the third ball of the 13th over.

He was extremely disappointed, as he often is when he gets dismissed. The Indian dugout gave the teenager a standing ovation as he was walking back for 144 off 42 balls - the fourth-highest score by an Indian in this format.