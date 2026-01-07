Vaibhav Suryavanshi buries his face in despair; match referee’s reaction captures India U19 captain’s misery

Vaibhav Suryavanshi understood that captaincy isn’t always a bed of roses as the makeshift skipper of India’s Under-19 lost his third straight coin toss against South Africa on Tuesday. Suryavanshi, however, shouldn’t lose heart, as despite losing the first two tosses, India sealed comprehensive victories in both games, and would be hoping for the same as the India colts eye a 3-0 whitewash against the Proteas in their last game before the all-important Under-19 World Cup. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's expression told the story, as the match referee looked on (Screengrab)

Disappointed with the result of the toss, Suryavanshi couldn’t believe his luck and buried his face in despair. Even the match referee’s gesture spoke volumes, almost indicating he had no role to play in South Africa winning a hat-trick of tosses.

Suryavanshi isn’t the first Indian captain to lose all tosses in a series. It’s happened to the best. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and even KL Rahul have suffered the brunt of being on the wrong side of the toss outcome. In fact, the Indian senior men’s team recently lost 20 tosses in a row before ending their rotten luck in the third ODI against South Africa last month.

Coin tosses haven’t exactly been India’s best friend since the 2023 World Cup. Between November 2023 and January 2024, India lost 11 straight tosses and, since the final of that World Cup in Ahmedabad, have won only 33 tosses from 93 games.

As South Africa invited India to bat, the 14-year-old, however, made up for losing the toss, smashing a 24-ball fifty. He and Aaron George stitched a blazing century partnership, with both getting to their respective half-centuries. Coming off a record-breaking fifty in the previous match – the fastest by an Indian Under-19 batter – Suryavanshi looks set for another big score.

The Indian Colts, who lead the series 2-0, are hoping to end the series on a high ahead of their Under-19 World Cup opener on January 15.