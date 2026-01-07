Vaibhav Suryavanshi keeps shattering records, ticks off massive milestone with 63-ball century against South Africa U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 14, continues to etch his name in cricketing history with remarkable performances. In his maiden U19 captaincy assignment, the young left-hander ensured the series would be remembered by scoring a sensational century in the third Youth ODI against South Africa. With this innings, he became the youngest U19 captain to score a century in Youth ODI cricket, showcasing both his talent and leadership potential. He reached the mark off just 63 balls, and en route, he already smashed eight sixes and six fours. Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed an incredible century in the third Youth ODI against South Africa. (X/@BCCI)

Known for his aggressive batting and exceptional six-hitting ability, Suryavanshi showed a new dimension in this innings. After reaching his half-century, he briefly tempered his attack, demonstrating composure and maturity before launching back into his assault. His ability to balance aggression with calculated shot selection was evident as he punished anything loose, dominating the Proteas bowling attack and still managed to breach the 100-run mark in 63 balls.

Unlike the second Youth ODI, where he was almost exclusively in search of sixes—hitting 10 in a 68-run knock—Suryavanshi mixed in clever placement and timing this time. Fours and well-placed shots into gaps complemented his towering sixes, keeping the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace and allowing India to build a commanding total. His power-packed innings underlined his authority over the bowlers, while also demonstrating that he can adapt his game to suit the situation. He did slow down a bit and looked to take risk-free singles after reaching the 90-run mark to ensure he reached a well-deserved century. He was dismissed for 127 off 73 balls, finishing his innings with 10 sixes and nine fours to stamp his authority over the Proteas bowlers.

Suryavanshi’s performance in the third Youth ODI was not just a display of raw power but a sign of a burgeoning cricketing mind, capable of pacing an innings, reading the game, and leading from the front at an exceptionally young age.