Vaibhav Suryavanshi says ‘ball daal na’ after Pakistan pacer tries to needle him, then smacks him for four next delivery

Vaibhav Suryavanshi might just be 14, but he's not someone to take a backward step. The teen sensation from Samastipur, Bihar, is known to take on challenges head-on, and hence it's no surprise that he brought out the chirpy side in the high-profile contest against Pakistan A while playing for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha on Sunday. The left-handed batter, who was fresh from a 144-run knock off 42 balls against the UAE, made his intentions clear as he hit a boundary off the first ball of the game against Pakistan. Vaibhav Suryavanshi brings out the aggressive side(Screengrab)

There was a constant back-and-forth between Suryavanshi and Pakistan speedster Ubaid Shah, and no one was willing to take a step back. Whenever the left-handed batter was failing to connect, Shah was staring, seemingly mocking the youngster.

However, the third over of the game saw Suryavanshi giving it back to the pacer. After failing to connect an inside-out shot, the batter who represents the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) asked Shah to focus on his bowling.

“Ball dal na, ball dall. (Bowl the ball, just bowl the ball),” Suryavanshi was heard as saying on the stump mic.

On the very next delivery, Suryavanshi then connected with his inside-out shot and was awarded a four for his effort. After hitting the boundary, the left-hander went up to his opening partner, Priyansh Arya.

The Pakistan pacer was unable to say anything as Suryavanshi ended up having the last laugh.

Suryavanshi's efforts in vain

Suryavanshi's efforts were in vain as his 45-run knock was not enough to help India post a competitive total on the board. From 79/1, India went to 136 all out, and Pakistan had no difficulty in chasing this total down.

Suryavanshi's wicket off the bowling of Sufiyan Muqeem turned out to be the turning point as India A lost all momentum and the side lost the remaining seven wickets for just 45 runs.

Pakistan cruised home to an eight-wicket win with 40 balls in hand as opening batter Maaz Sadaqat returned with a 79-run knock off 47 balls.

The Jitesh Sharma-led India A will now face off against Oman on Tuesday, November 18 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.