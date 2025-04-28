Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts IPL history with fastest half-century of season; takes Siraj, Ishant to the cleaners

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, became the youngest half-centurion in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday as he brought up the landmark off just 17 while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The youngster also recorded the fastest fifty of the IPL 2025 season as his knock took the wind out of Gujarat Titans' sails. IPL 2025, RR vs GT: Vaibhav Suryavanshi registers the fastest-fifty of this season(REUTERS)

Suryavanshi did not spare anyone as he showed no respect to senior India bowlers such as Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. In the fourth over bowled by Ishant Sharma, Vaibhav made his intentions clear as he smashed 28 runs. The senior India pacer was clearly rattled as he also bowled two wides.

On the third ball he faced in the match against Gujarat Titans, Suryavanshi smashed a six off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj, making his intentions clear from the get-go.

With this knock, Suryavanshi also registered the second-fastest fifty by any Rajasthan Royals batter. He also scripted the fastest half-century for any player against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

As soon as the teen sensation achieved the milestone, the entire Rajasthan Royals dugout celebrated the special achievement. Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the youngster a warm hug to acknowledge the whirlwind knock.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryavanshi began their onslaught from the first over itself, and the duo put on 87 runs inside the powerplay. No bowler was spared from the onslaught, and the maximum punishment came Ishant Sharma's way.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi eventually walked back to the hut after scoring 101 runs off 38 balls with the help of 7 fours and 11 sixes. With this knock, he became the youngest-ever centurion in the history of the IPL.

Suryavanshi comes in place of Sanju Samson

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his debut for the Rajasthan Royals earlier this season against Lucknow Super Giants. He came into the playing XI after Sanju Samson was ruled out due to a side strain.

In the matches against Lucknow and RCB, the left-hander registered scores of 34 and 16. Off the first ball he faced in the IPL 2025 season, Suryavanshi smashed a six off the bowling of Shardul Thakur.

Returning to the contest between Rajasthan and Gujarat Titans, the former posted 209/4 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to half-centuries by Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.

Gill walked back to the hut after scoring 84 while Buttler remained unbeaten on 50. For Rajasthan Royals, Maheesha Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with two wickets.