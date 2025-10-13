Vaibhav Suryavanshi's unprecedented promotion at only 14 in Bihar cricket's shocking Ranji Trophy leadership shake-up

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has grown into a household name ever since he shot to fame with his record century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, secured an unprecedented promotion as Bihar cricket named their Ranji Trophy squad for the first two rounds of the upcoming 2025/26 season. The campaign will commence on October 15. Bihar, placed in Plate Group, will play their opener against Arunachal Pradesh in Patna, before facing Manipur in Nadiad from October 25. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named in the Bihar Ranji Trophy squad

In a shocking announcement, the 14-year-old was elevated to the vice-captaincy role for the opening two games, with batter Sakibul Gani as the leader. The development came just days after the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) was asked by the BCCI to appoint a selector, on an ad hoc basis, to join the existing two-member panel. In fact, the BCA has been tasked with appointing a five-member selection committee as soon as possible.

Vaibhav will head into the first-class tournament on the back of an impressive outing in Australia with the Under-19 team, where he scored a 78-ball century in the first Youth Test in Brisbane. He wrapped up the series as the highest run-getter, with 133 runs in three innings as India scripted a 2-0 whitewash. Ahead of the red-ball campaign, India also engaged in a white-ball campaign, where the U-19 team played three one-dayers. The left-hander smashed 124 runs in the contest, which included a 68-ball 70 in the second game.

Vaibhav was also in sensational form during the U-19 team's tour of England earlier in the summer, where he notched up the fastest century in youth one-dayers, en route to a knock of 148. In five matches, he scored 355 runs at a strike rate of 174.01, to finish as the highest run-getter. Earlier this year, Vaibhav made the headlines when he became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket, after scoring 101 off just 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

Vaibhav made his first-class debut in January 2024, at the age of just 12, and has since played only five matches, scoring 100 runs in 10 innings, with a best score of 41. His commitment towards the India U-19 side saw him miss out on a continued run in the Ranji Trophy tournament. This time as well, he is unlikely to play the entire season, as he is in the fray for a spot in the Indian squad for the Under-19 World Cup, which will get underway in early 2026.

Bihar Ranji Trophy 2025-26 squad: Piyush Kumar Singh, Bhashkar Dubey, Sakibul Gani (capt), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (vice-capt), Arnav Kishor, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Amod Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Sakib Hussain, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Himanshu Singh, Khalid Alam, Sachin Kumar.