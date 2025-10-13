Indian cricketer 'hurt' after Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill refuse to show faith in him: 'Even Suryakumar Yadav…'

That the Indian team continues to run West Indies ragged in the two-Test series is an extension of their stellar show against England. Ask yourself… did you give Shubman Gill's young Indian team a chance in a country where India hasn't won a series since 2007, without stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin? Answer honestly. Even the most ardent Indian cricket fans would say a resounding no. Still, the young Indian team defied all expectations and rose to the occasion by drawing the first-ever Anderson-Tendulkar trophy 2-2. Gill led from the front, enjoying a record-breaking series with 754 runs… and with contributions from everyone – right from top to bottom – played a series that will be remembered for ages. Everyone contributed whole-heartedly in India's 2-2 draw in England, barring Kuldeep Yadav and Abhimanyu Easwaran(AFP)

However, one player who could not contribute as per his expectations is Abhimanyu Easwaran. The opener, part of the 15-man squad, was benched throughout the five-match series, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Gill not finding a place for him in the Playing XI. Only Easwaran and Kuldeep Yadav were the two players who couldn't break into the Playing XI, but getting ignored was a bitter pill to swallow, more for Easwaran.

The 30-year-old earned his maiden India call-up in December 2022 but has yet to receive his Test cap. Even Easwaran's father expressed his displeasure not too long ago. However, reacting for the first time about not getting a chance in India's Test XI, Easwaran, who was dropped against the West Indies, admitted that the treatment 'hurt' him.

"Yes, it does hurt sometimes. You put in all the effort, train hard, and the dream is to be in the middle – to perform, to contribute to wins. But I’m fortunate to have a solid support system: my family, friends, and coach. They help me stay grounded and motivated. Right now, I’m in a good headspace and looking forward to the Ranji season," Easwaran told Revsportz.

"I try to stay focused on things I can control. Work harder, train better. Yes, it feels bad sometimes, but that's natural. The only solution is to keep improving. I'm working on a couple of new shots this season – I won't reveal which ones (laughs), but hopefully, they'll come off well. Playing for India is the biggest motivation. Even when I play for Bengal, I feel immense pride. So, that itself lifts me up."

Abhimanyu Easwaran won't give up

Easwaran's chances don't appear too bright given his age. With more promising youngsters waiting in the wings, and Yashasvi Jaiswal showing no signs of stopping, the door seems to be closing quickly and fast on Easwaran. Yet, he is willing to take inspiration from certain players who made their international debuts post-30.

"I'm a big fan of Michael Hussey. Even before his Australia debut, he was consistently scoring in domestic cricket. His journey shows what perseverance can achieve. Even Suryakumar Yadav made his India debut after 30, and is now leading the team – it's incredible. Players like them are great examples. So yes, it’s always at the back of my mind – "Why not me?" he added.