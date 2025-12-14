Vaishnavi Sharma: Auction heartbreak to India selection

Chandigarh: For Madhya Pradesh left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, the last few days have felt like a whirlwind as she has swung from deep disappointment to the biggest delight of a cricketer. Having gone unsold at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction last month after being on the radar of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 19-year-old had barely processed the disappointment when she was offered a far bigger prize: a maiden India call-up after being included in the squad for the upcoming T20I series in Sri Lanka. Vaishnavi Sharma. (Instagram)

“I was really gutted to be unsold in the WPL auction,” Vaishnavi said. “But so many players, coaches and seniors reached out and supported me. Within three days, I got my first India call-up. I was over the moon.” Her base price in the WPL auction on November 27 was ₹10 lakh.

Her selection, however, is no bolt from the blue. Over the past two seasons, Vaishnavi has been a standout performer across U-19, U-23 and senior domestic tournaments, consistently finishing among the highest wicket-takers for Madhya Pradesh and Central Zone.

Earlier this year, she played a pivotal role in India’s U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup triumph in January-February, ending as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps in six matches at a miserly economy of 4.35. Her stunning five-for — including a hat-trick against hosts Malaysia – announced her arrival on the international stage.

“I experienced the joy of winning the U-19 World Cup, and watching India lift another world title (ODI World Cup) blew my mind,” she said. “Now that the selectors have shown faith in me, I want to make the most of this opportunity and leave a mark against Sri Lanka. My dream is to help India win another World Cup.”

Vaishnavi was part of the Madhya Pradesh senior state team which won the T20 domestic trophy last season, and 2025 has been her year.

After the U-19 World Cup high, Vaishnavi claimed 21 wickets in nine matches for MP and finished the leading wicket-taker of Senior Women’s T20 tournament, although the side fell to Maharashtra in the final. She carried that momentum into the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal T20 trophy where she took 12 wickets in five matches for Central Zone and was placed second on the overall list.

Vaishnavi’s rise has been spurred not just by talent but also resilience. Her father, Prof Narender Sharma, recalls the family’s sacrifices during the pandemic. “We supported Vaishnavi since she was four. Financially, times were tough and we even had to sell our house, but I never let that affect her cricket. Enrolling her at the Tansen Cricket Academy and the strong ecosystem provided by MPCA helped her excel,” he said.

Having replaced Radha Yadav in the India squad, Vaishnavi is expected to bolster the spin attack alongside Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani in the series starting on December 21. With the T20 Women’s World Cup in England just seven months away, selectors appear keen to invest in young, match-winning talent.

Many MP women cricketers, including Pooja Vastrakar and Kranti Goud have played for India and Anushka Sharma and Saumya Tiwari from the state have also been in the reckoning.

So, what is clicking for MP cricket? “With Chandrakant Pandit sir as cricket director, MP cricket has really benefited. There is no off-season for us. We play the entire year and maintain fitness standards,” said Vaishnavi, who is also a handy batter.

Inspired by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and soaking in the experience of the national camp, Vaishnavi stands on the threshold of a new chapter.

Many young players these days see the franchise T20 league route to national attention and selection. If Vaishnavi can stamp her presence in the coming series, it may take care of the WPL hurdle.