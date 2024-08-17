Live

Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Score: Match 1 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024-25 to start at 02:00 AM

By

Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024-25. Match will start at 02:00 AM