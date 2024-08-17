Explore
    Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Score: Match 1 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024-25 to start at 02:00 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 17, 2024 1:07 AM IST
    Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024-25. Match will start at 02:00 AM
    Venue : Garden Ovals, no 2, Apia

    Vanuatu squad -
    Andrew Mansale, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Womejo Wotu, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Williamsing Nalisa, Ala Viraliliu, Clement Tommy, Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Kenny Tari, Obed Yosef, Simpson Obed, Tim Cutler
    Cook Islands squad -
    Jared Tutty, Pita Ravarua, Thomas Parima, Cory Dickson, Hayden Dickson, Liam Denny, Milton Kavana, Aue Parima, Ma'ara Ave, Andrew Samuels, Oscar Taylor, Teaomua Anker, Tiaki Wuatai, Tomakanute Ritawa    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 17, 2024 1:07 AM IST

    Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Match Details
    Match 1 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024-25 between Vanuatu and Cook Islands to be held at Garden Ovals, no 2, Apia at 02:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

