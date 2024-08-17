Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Score: Match 1 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024-25 to start at 02:00 AM
Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A, 2024-25. Match will start on 17 Aug 2024 at 02:00 AM
Venue : Garden Ovals, no 2, Apia
Vanuatu squad -
Andrew Mansale, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Womejo Wotu, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Williamsing Nalisa, Ala Viraliliu, Clement Tommy, Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Kenny Tari, Obed Yosef, Simpson Obed, Tim Cutler
Cook Islands squad -
Jared Tutty, Pita Ravarua, Thomas Parima, Cory Dickson, Hayden Dickson, Liam Denny, Milton Kavana, Aue Parima, Ma'ara Ave, Andrew Samuels, Oscar Taylor, Teaomua Anker, Tiaki Wuatai, Tomakanute Ritawa...Read More
