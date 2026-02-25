Babar Azam undroppable due to ‘politics’, says Michael Vaughan; backs Mike Hesson’s strategy: ‘Insurance policy’

Babar Azam registered the lowest strike rate by a batter in T20 World Cup history in Pakistan's recent Super 8 fixture against England on Wednesday. Batting at No. 4, Babar could only register 25 off 24 balls, including two fours. His strike rate in the T20 World Cup dropped to 111.5, which is the lowest in the competition's history. Reacting to his continued inclusion in the Pakistan playing XI, former England player Michael Vaughan praised Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson for using Babar smartly in the tournament. Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot. (AFP)

Vaughan feels that Babar is undroppable due to politics and is being used by Hesson as 'an insurance policy'.

Also Read: How Pakistan can still qualify for semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2026 after England setback: All scenarios explained

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Vaughan said, "I admire overseas coaches that go and coach in Pakistan because I can only imagine what’s going on."

"But Babar Azam himself, I think Mike Hesson has dealt with it brilliantly because he clearly has to play Babar Azam, and he’s using him as an insurance policy. You lose two wickets; he’s your insurance. He comes in at number four, and he can just play.

Vaughan also feels that Babar is well-suited to the pitches in Sri Lanka and should be performing well. "In Sri Lanka, I think he’s absolutely perfect for those wickets because Sri Lanka so far has been 150-180, and I think Babar’s in that range. I think he’ll get Pakistan to a 160-170 score," he said.

"But on a 200-day or a 210-day, Babar’s not going to get you there. I just don’t think he’s that kind of player anymore."

Analysing Babar's inclusion in the team, he said, "I do admire the way that Mike Hesson has probably played the politics well, and it probably doesn’t give you the best chance of winning the World Cup. But I do feel on a pitch like we’ll find in Pallekele, I would want a Babar Azam in my team. Absolutely, because I want someone solid who can knock the spinners around. If he strikes at 125-130, that’s absolutely fine. You’ll need a cameo or two from two or three of the players around you, but I would want that consistent player in the middle of the innings. I think they’ve dealt with it right."

"I personally would never want to go and be an overseas coach in Pakistan. I’ve spoken so much to Jason Gillespie when I went over there. So, it’s difficult. I just think Hesson and the team and the management – I think they’ve dealt with it perfectly. Absolutely perfect in what they’ve done," he added.

Babar's overall T20 World Cup strike rate is now lower than Mohammed Hafeez (111.8), Kumar Sangakkara (112.2) and Kane Williamson (112.5). In 23 T20 World Cup matches, he has managed 640 runs at an average of 33.68, packed with five half-centuries.

In the ongoing tournament, he has scored 91 runs in 6 matches at an average of 22.75.