Vaughan blasts ex-Pakistan skipper over 'utter nonsense' remark against Kohli: ‘India have hammered 8 teams’

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 07, 2023 06:30 PM IST

Michael Vaughan has hit back at the ex-Pakistan skipper by issuing a noteworthy statement in support of Virat Kohli.

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez had a hard time acknowledging the batting brilliance of Virat Kohli when Rohit Sharma’s Team India extended their unbeaten run to eight matches at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. The former Pakistani cricketer and full-time cricket pundit accused Kohli of targetting individual milestones in India's World Cup clash with South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Vaughan has come out in support of Kohli (Getty Images - HT)

Kohli slammed a record-equalling century to get himself on level terms with Sachin Tendulkar in match No.37 of the ICC World Cup between India and South Africa at Kolkata. Kohli was called out by Hafeez after the ex-India skipper grandly celebrated his 35th birthday. Presenting his controversial take on a Pakistani cricket show, Hafeez claimed that Kohli was selfish for the third time at the ICC World Cup.

'This is utter nonsense!'

Taking cognisance of Hafeez's explosive remarks against Kohli, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has hit back at the ex-Pakistan star by issuing a noteworthy statement. “Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket ..@imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense .. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan," Vaughan said.

'Saw sense of selfishness in Virat'

During the same discussion, ex-pacer Wahab Riaz countered Hafeez's remarks on air. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif also came out in support of Riaz during the same interaction. Hafeez asserted that Kohli was only keen on completing his record-setting century in the 49th over against the Proteas. “I saw sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli’s batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn’t put the team first,” Hafeez had said on a cricket show Top Cricket Analysis.

The former Pakistani all-rounder also argued that India skipper Rohit could have also played ‘selfish cricket’ at the World Cup. “Rohit Sharma could have played selfish cricket too, but he didn’t because he is playing for Team India and not for himself,” he added.

