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Vengeful Vaibhav Sooryavanshi punishes Sri Lanka A bowlers, scores a record 11-ball fifty in List A cricket

However, he was unfortunate to fall for 94 off 29 balls as he missed out on another major record in List A cricket.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 11:28 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made Sri Lanka A players pay as he unleashed the beast in him in the 50-overs tri-series final at Dambulla on Sunday.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a major statement.(SLC)

After Sri Lanka A won the toss and put India A into bat, Sooryavanshi punished them right from the outset. His fifty came off just 11 balls, which is a record in List A cricket. However, the 15-year-old batsman from Bihar missed out on another major record, that of the fastest century in List A.

He fell for 94 off just 29 balls and hit 10 boundaries and 8 sixes. If he had not fallen off that 29th ball and instead had got a six, he would have become the joint-fastest century-maker in List A.

Follow the latest updates from the match here

Aussie Jake Fraser-McGurk has the record for that, off 29 balls. Playing for South Australia, he reached the historic feat against Tasmania in 2023-2024. South Africa legend AB de Villiers holds the record in ODIs off just 31 balls against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup, which was hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Sooryavanshi has allayed all fears

 
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