IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out for vengeance in grudge match
IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: In light of how the previous match between these two sides ended, the 15-year-old batter from Bihar should be extra motivated to prove his detractors wrong.
IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: India A and Sri Lanka A are back contesting each other, but this time the stage is the grandest of the tri-series. It’s the final. The last match between these two sides earlier in the tri-nation series was won by Sri Lanka A in the Super Over, but what gained headlines was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fight with Sri Lankan players. India A captain Tilak Varma was also embroiled in controversies during the course of the match....Read More
The 15-year-old batter from Bihar whose runs so far in the tri-series are not in line with his reputation, will have one last opportunity in this series to prove his detractors wrong. In light of how the previous match between the two sides ended, he should be extra charged up to restore his good name.
India A Squad: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma
Sri Lanka A Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Kugathas Mathulan, Vishen Halambage, Garuka Sanketh, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne
IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: What happened the last time?
IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: These two teams met earlier this week and the conclusion of the game was pure box office. At first, India captain Tilak Varma was at loggerheads with the umpires as he desperately wanted to get a Super Over in. However, once India A lost, it came to light that the umpires went back on their word and allowed play to continue despite bad light.
The defeat of India A also saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a heated battle with Sri Lanka A players and he was seen on TV pushing one player away.
IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: Hello and welcome!
IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Tri-Nation Series final between India A and Sri Lanka A in Dambulla. Considering what happened the last time these two teams met, the contest promises to be a cracker, and one cannot wait to see what unfolds in the middle.