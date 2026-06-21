IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out for vengeance in grudge match

Jun 21, 2026 8:40:15 AM IST

IND A vs SL A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series Final: These two teams met earlier this week and the conclusion of the game was pure box office. At first, India captain Tilak Varma was at loggerheads with the umpires as he desperately wanted to get a Super Over in. However, once India A lost, it came to light that the umpires went back on their word and allowed play to continue despite bad light.

The defeat of India A also saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a heated battle with Sri Lanka A players and he was seen on TV pushing one player away.