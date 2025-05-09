Venkatesh Prasad unleashes fury on Pakistan, vows India will 'screw' them: 'What a complete rogue state'

As cross-border tensions surged following Pakistan’s aerial attacks on Indian cities nearing the border, several former Indian cricketers broke their silence on Thursday, voicing support for the Indian armed forces while slamming Pakistan’s actions. The attempted assault, targeting areas in Jammu, Pathankot, and military installations across Punjab and Rajasthan, set off sirens and blackouts across civilian zones, prompting heightened alert and public warnings to stay indoors. Ex-India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad wrote a scathing post on Pakistan's attack on the evening of May 8(File)

Venkatesh Prasad, former India fast bowler and ex-bowling coach, posted a scathing reaction on the social media platform X.

“What a complete rogue state Pakistan is. India will screw them like how,” he wrote, standing firmly behind the defence response that thwarted the attempted strikes using drone and missile interception systems.

According to defence officials, the raids were retaliatory in nature following Operation Sindoor, an offensive by Indian forces on terror hubs inside Pakistan. These operation was launched in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, where 26 tourists were killed.

Earlier, Virender Sehwag, another former India opener known for his blunt takes, also didn’t hold back. “War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet,” he wrote.

“They have escalated to save their terrorist assets, which speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply most appropriately — a manner Pakistan will never forget.”

The fallout wasn’t limited to border states alone. The tension had a visible impact on public events as well. The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, which was underway on Thursdayay, was cancelled midway following air raid alerts in nearby Jammu and Pathankot. It marked the first time this season that a game was called off due to national security threats.

Multiple airports across northern India were also temporarily shut as part of precautionary measures.

The Indian government has confirmed that India's targets were limited to terror hubs and not civilian areas.