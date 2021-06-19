'Very disappointed': Shane Warne slams New Zealand for not playing a spinner in WTC final against India

Australia bowling legend Shane Warne slammed New Zealand for not playing a spinner in the World Test Championship final against India. The WTC final between Virat Kohli-led Indian team and Kane Williamson's New Zealand team kicked off on Saturday after the first day was washed out due to rain.

After winning the toss, Kane Williamson announced New Zealand playing XI which comprised of five seam-bowling options - Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Colin de Grandhomme.

India vs New Zealand - LIVE!

The Kiwi team did not include any spinners in the team, even though Kohli's Indian team had included two - Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

In a tweet, Warne said that the pitch will offer spin to bowlers, and New Zealand will be in trouble if India reach a total of 275 to 300 in the first innings.

"Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in," Warne said.

Meanwhile, Kohli took on a rebuilding job for his team on Saturday, taking them to 120-3 by Tea on the second day of WTC final.

Trent Boult dismissed the dour Cheteshwar Pujara after lunch before Kohli, on 35 at tea, combined with deputy Ajinkya Rahane to try to shore up the innings.

Rahane did not look entirely convincing against the moving ball and was batting on 13 when fading light forced an early break for tea.

