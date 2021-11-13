'Very quick and panicked reaction': Ex-India player slams selectors for picking 'too many openers' for NZ T20I series

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim lashed out at the selection committee for picking too many openers for the impending T20I series against New Zealand, calling their decision a "panicked reaction" after the team failed to make the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Besides the pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who opened for India in the T20 World Cup, the selectors picked Ishan Kishan, who was part of that squad, and added Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom performed impressively in IPL 2021.

"It is a very quick and panicked reaction from Indian selectors looking at the team's composition. Too many openers - Rahul, Kishan, V.Iyer, Gaikwad, Rohit. Where will all these top-order players play? Ruturaj Gaikwad performed well in the IPL while opening the batting for CSK," Karim said on the Khelneeti podcast.

Karim suggested that management can rather begin grooming Iyer and Gaikwad for other positions in the line-up and make their roles clear to them.

“You have also opened the batting with Ishan Kishan in World Cup. Where will Venkatesh Iyer fit in the playing XI. Or else you start grooming these players at different positions. You need to discuss clearly with the players and tell them their role specifically,” he added.

The T20I series will begin from November 17 in Jaipur. The second game will be played in Ranchi and the final tie in Kolkata.