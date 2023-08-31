Viacom18 bags BCCI media rights for next five years, confirms board secretary Jay Shah

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced on Thursday that Viacom18 has secured the BCCI rights for both linear and digital platforms for the forthcoming five years. This development signals the end of BCCI's association with Disney Star, which had notably retained the rights in 2018 with a remarkable deal valued at INR 6,138 crore. Team India players in action during an ODI series against Australia earlier this year(ANI)

Shah confirmed the development on his official X account. “Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of Indian cricket fans,” Shah wrote.

The BCCI secretary also thanked Disney Star for their “support” in developing Indian cricket. “Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe,” wrote Shah.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the broadcasting giants will shell out INR 67.8 crore per game under the agreement. The report further mentions that the terms of the agreement will run until March 2028 and Viacom18 will air a total of 88 cricket matches. The term begins with a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia in late September.

Prior to this, the network had already secured the digital rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the linear and digital broadcasting rights for the Women's Premier League (WPL). This strategic move showcases Viacom18's growing prominence in the realm of Indian cricket broadcasting.

Backed by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and under the leadership of Uday Shankar, Viacom18 will be making a significant investment of ₹5966.4 crore over a span of five years.

