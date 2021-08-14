VIDEO: Crowd hurl bottle corks near KL Rahul, Virat Kohli signals him to throw it back in India vs England Lord's Test

In an uncalled-for incident, bottle corks were hurled near India batsman KL Rahul from a section of the crowd during the first session of Day 3 of the second Test match against England at Lord’s. Rahul was standing at the third man boundary at that time and social media was flooded with images of what appeared to be bottle corks – a lot of them – close to the India opener.

The incident happened in the 69th over of the England innings when Rahul complained about something being thrown from the crowd. India captain Virat Kohli, who was standing at the slips at that time, did not seem pleased. Kohli, in fact, signaled Rahul to throw them back to the crowd.

While the object was not harmful, this is something that is never desired during a game of cricket. The Indian team chose not to drag the incident and carried on with normal proceedings.

VIDEO: Crowd hurl bottle corks near Rahul, Kohli signals him to throw it back

England were 216-3 at lunch in reply to India's first innings 364, still 148 runs behind.

India vs England 2nd Test live score

Root, was 88 not out and Jonny Bairstow 51 not out, with the Yorkshire duo sharing an unbroken partnership of 108 for the fourth wicket.

England resumed on 119-3, a deficit of 245 runs, after opener Rory Burns had fallen for a well-made 49 late on Friday.

They were once again left relying on Root, 48 not out overnight.

Not for the first time, the England skipper had come in to bat with his side in trouble, reduced to 23-2 when India paceman Mohammed Siraj removed Dom Sibley and the recalled Haseeb Hameed, out for a first-ball nought, with successive deliveries.

Root, the only England batsman to pass fifty in last week's rain-marred drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, with scores of 64 and 109, went to another half-century with a stylish square-driven four off Siraj. It was his seventh boundary in 82 balls faced.

Bairstow, who started the day on six not out, found his touch with commanding straight-driven fours off Mohammed Shami and Siraj.

With little movement in the air or off a placid pitch, India captain Virat Kohli brought left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja into the attack for Saturday's tenth over.

But nor was there much in the way of turn, with Bairstow sweeping Jadeja for four.

Conditions were more in favour of the batsmen than on the first two days but England, even though they had Mooen Ali and Jos Buttler to come, still had work to do to get back on level terms.

A legside clip single off Ishant Sharma saw Bairstow to a 90-ball fifty including six fours.

(With agency inputs)