VIDEO: 'Williamson or Pant?' New Zealand skipper slams incredible one-handed six during T20 World Cup final

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson slammed a one-handed six during the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup against Australia, drawing a comparison from India's Rishabh Pant.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has gained popularity for his one-handed sixes across all formats of the game, and he also hit a couple of them during the T20 World Cup this year.

Williamson's six came against spinner Glenn Maxwell in the 13th over of the game.

Watch:

New Zealand had made a slow start to the game, scoring only 32 runs in the Powerplay. However, the Kiwi skipper shifted gears after opener Martin Guptill's prolonged struggles on the crease.

Williamson brought his half-century in 32 deliveries.

The fans on Twitter drew comparisons of Williamson's six with Rishabh Pant:

Rishabh pant must be proud of you KW 😍 One hand Six! pic.twitter.com/9l8yHLestE — IamGroot 😴 (@Rishify) November 14, 2021

Everyone thought there were conversation going on bw Kane and Kohli but Kane was actually learning the trick of hitting of one handed six from Pant.#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/BNB5JYGMIa — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 14, 2021

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON