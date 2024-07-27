Bengaluru, Vidhatri Urs picked up her second title in just her fourth start as a professional as she grabbed the 10th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at Prestige Golfshire, here on Saturday. Vidhatri wins in play-off for second victory in four starts on Hero WPGT

Vidhatri, who was tied third in her first two starts, which were the seventh and eighth legs of the Tour, won the ninth leg and made it back-to-back victories with a win in a play-off in the 10th leg.

Vidhatri, who started the day with a two-shot lead over the field, could afford a 2-over 74, but with Amandeep Drall playing a fine round of 2-under 70, the best card of the day, the clash headed into a play-off.

Vidhatri kept her nerves as Amandeep missed the fairway and did not recover. Playing the extra hole on the 10th, Vidhatri made a par, while Amandeep missed out.

Vidhatri had just two birdies against four bogeys, while Amandeep opened with an eagle two on Par-4 first. She added three more birdies on third, fourth and sixth with a bogey on the Par-5 fifth.

Despite being four behind Vidhatri at the start of the day, Amandeep caught up with the leader halfway through the final round.

Amandeep and Vidhatri had two bogeys and one birdie on the back nine and ended in a play-off.

Sneha Singh with a second straight 71 was third, one shot behind Vidhatri and Amandeep. Sneha needed another birdie on the 18th after she made a birdie on the 17th.

She failed and missed on getting to 2-over total that would have got her into a three-way play-off. Sneha had five birdies against four bogeys.

Rhea Jha was fifth, while Jasmine Shekar, who was chasing Vidhatri after the second day, shot 77 and finished fifth.

Amateur Mannat Brar and Hitaashee Bakshi were tied for sixth, while Khushi Khanijau 78) was eighth.

Kriti Chowhan and Neha Tripathi completed the Top-10. Saanvi Somu crashed to 79 and was out of the Top-10 in 11th place.

In the Hero Order of Merit, Hitaashee Bakshi stayed on the top with Sneha second and Amandeep third. Khushi Khanijau was fourth and Gaurika Bishnoi was fifth.

The 10th leg winner Vidhatri was lying 10th. While the top four have played nine or more events, Gaurika has played only five and Vidhatri has played four.

