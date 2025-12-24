Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to VHT, kickstart Delhi and Mumbai's campaigns

Live

By

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to Vijay Hazare Trophy action.

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Retired from Test cricket and from T20I cricket almost in total lockstep, India's two great cricket heroes of this generation will always be tied to one another. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma form the old guard, as it were, but that doesn't mean they don't continue to dominate the 50 over format – historically their strongest suit in international cricket. But if they want to remain at the top of their games in ODI cricket, as they have shown in recent series against Australia and South Africa, the two stars realise they must put in the hard yards with minimal top-level cricket on the cards otherwise. What this means is that they will mark their return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic 50-over tournament, after long spells away. Rohit Sharma last played for Mumbai in this tournament in 2018, but Kohli hasn't donned the Delhi kit since 2010, at 22 years old and not yet a World Cup winner. Delhi and Mumbai are two teams who will have intentions of going deep into the tournament, and their seasons will be kickstarted by these two talismanic figures at the helm, with a lot more quality surrounding them to boot. Delhi take on Andhra at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru, relocated from the Chinnaswamy Stadium which has acted as Kohli's second home over all these years. Mumbai face Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Both players have shown this remains their strongest format and that they haven't yet lost a step in the journey towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. Joining their domestic teammates this week, it becomes about getting as much cricket as they can on the way, but also about small steps as they prepare for next month's set of ODIs against the visiting New Zealand team. ...Read More

But if they want to remain at the top of their games in ODI cricket, as they have shown in recent series against Australia and South Africa, the two stars realise they must put in the hard yards with minimal top-level cricket on the cards otherwise. What this means is that they will mark their return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic 50-over tournament, after long spells away. Rohit Sharma last played for Mumbai in this tournament in 2018, but Kohli hasn't donned the Delhi kit since 2010, at 22 years old and not yet a World Cup winner. Delhi and Mumbai are two teams who will have intentions of going deep into the tournament, and their seasons will be kickstarted by these two talismanic figures at the helm, with a lot more quality surrounding them to boot. Delhi take on Andhra at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru, relocated from the Chinnaswamy Stadium which has acted as Kohli's second home over all these years. Mumbai face Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Both players have shown this remains their strongest format and that they haven't yet lost a step in the journey towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. Joining their domestic teammates this week, it becomes about getting as much cricket as they can on the way, but also about small steps as they prepare for next month's set of ODIs against the visiting New Zealand team.