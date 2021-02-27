Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prerak Mankad slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh
- Mankad, 26, plundered six sixes and 16 fours in his knock from 130 balls to propel Saurashtra to a massive 388 for 7.
Middle-order batsman Prerak Mankad on Saturday took Eden Gardens by storm with a sensational 174 to power Saurashtra to a 62-run win over Chandigarh in a group E clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Mankad, 26, plundered six sixes and 16 fours in his knock from 130 balls to propel Saurashtra to a massive 388 for 7 after Chandigarh opted to bowl.
In reply, Chandigarh, who have been impressive in their debut Elite season with three wins on the trot, could manage 326 for 7. The win helped Saurashtra consolidate their lead with 16 points, four clear of Chandigarh to close in on a quarterfinal spot.
Saurashtra lost both their openers, Avi Barot (25) and Snell Patel (20) inside 11 overs but thereafter it was all about Prerak, who stitched two century-plus stands with Vishvaraj Jadeja (50 off 53 balls; 3x4, 2x6) and Arpit Vasavada (71 off 52 balls; 5x4, 2x6) to lead the charge. The No. 4 batsman paced his innings brilliantly taking 53 balls for his half-century before he stepped up to race to his second List A century in the next 39 balls.
There was no stopping Prerak as he took another 27 balls to cruise to 150. He was dismissed by Jagjit Singh in the final over but the damage had been done. Chirag Jani too scored a quickfire 30 not out from 10 balls (3x4, 2x6) to end their innings on a high. Chasing the target, Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra (50) and Arslan Khan (61) put on a century-plus stand and then Ankit Kaushik chipped in with 54 but it proved too little in the end.
Brief Scores:
At Eden Gardens: Saurashtra 388/7; 50 overs (Prerak Mankad 174, Vishvaraj Jadeja 50; Jaskaran Singh 4/60) b Chandigarh 326/7 (Ankit Kaushik 54, Manan Vohra 50, Gautam Gambhir 40 not out) by 62 runs.
At JU Second Campus, Saltlake: Services 287/5; 50 overs (Rajat Paliwal 78 not out, Shivam Tiwari 74) b Haryana 175; 43.3 overs (Jayant Yadav 59) by 112 runs.
At 22 Yards Academy: Bengal 368/4; 50 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 99, Anustup Majumdar 92 not out, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 55, Shahbaz Ahmed 48 not out, Kaif Ahmed 42) b Jammu & Kashmir 286; 45.3 overs (Abid Mushtaq 68, Parvez Rasool 50; Arnab Nandi 4/46) by 82 runs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai continue dominant show, beat Rajasthan
- This was Mumbai's fourth successive win, having earlier defeated Delhi, Maharashtra and Puducherry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have utmost respect for Yuvi paa: Ashwin on Yuvraj’s tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prerak Mankad slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh
- Mankad, 26, plundered six sixes and 16 fours in his knock from 130 balls to propel Saurashtra to a massive 388 for 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Langer said media leaks on coaching style 'was pretty rough' on his family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The mentality of this Indian team is like Australia in the 90s: Darren Gough
- India vs England: As far as India’s performance goes, Gough sees a lot of the mighty Australia that dominated cricket in the late 90s and 2000s in the current Indian team and its thought process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Gavaskar weighs in on pitch debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera may escape ICC 'Red Eye' as 4th Test pitch promises to be batting beauty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road Safety World Series: India name star-studded squad, Sachin-Sehwag to open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NZ vs Aus: Third and fourth T20I to be played behind closed doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I'll call him a legend when I meet him next': Harbhajan lauds India bowler
- India vs England: Harbhajan Singh did not hold back his praise for the India bowler and his contribution towards the Indian team over the years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who can replace Finch as Australia T20 captain? Chappell names 3 picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Didn't report spot-fixing approach as I thought it won't remain confidential'
- Akmal was initially banned for three years from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI announces India women's ODI and T20I squads for South Africa series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They were either bowled or LBW': Sachin's praise for 'brilliant' India bowler
- Indian spinners combined to pick up 19 wickets against England in the third Test in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox